All Day Cruise - Parga - Sivota Islands - Blue Lagoon

Departing from the harbor of Corfu, you will enjoy a unique view of the old town, among the two Venetian fortresses, the Kanoni peninsula and the palace of Mon Repos. Heading towards south you will pass Igoumenitsa port, the capital of Thesprotia region, the small fishing village of Plataria and will sail close to Sivota where the ship will enter in the breathtaking cave of Sivota. There during the Second World War the Greek Sub Marine was hiding underneath the lighthouse, mostly known as "Papanikolis". The cruise continues approaching Parga, a large picturesque village with island character, rich and eventful history and rare physical beauty. You will be amazed by its interlaced beaches, emerald sea surrounded by calm bays and olive groves. You’ll be definitely tempted to explore the romantic side streets and pathways with two or three-storey houses forming a colorful amphitheatre, under imposing remains of a Venetian castle. The castle, one of the main attractions of Parga, was built in the 11th century by the residents to protect their town from pirates and the Turks. Part of the castle was demolished by the Ottomans in 1452. Venetians started to rebuild it but, before the works were completed, it was demolished again in 1537 by the Ottoman admiral Barbarossa who burn and destroyed the fortress and the houses within. Then for the third and the last time the castle was rebuilt stronger and impregnable until 1819. In the main building of the castle a photo exhibition on the antique Parga is hosted. Opposite the castle at the entrance of the port there is a small island dedicated to Virgin Mary where is built a church and medieval Venetian and French buildings. Every summer on 15th of August the famous Varkarola is celebrated with splendor around the port, dedicated to the Pargians who came back from Corfu to Parga. About 15 kilometers from Parga is the most important ancient monument area. This is the most important oracle of antiquity, the Oracle of Acheron. The ancient Greeks believed that the sources of Acheron were the gates of the Underworld. On the way back, we will sail around the historical Sivota, where in the summer of 432 B.C. the greatest Naval Battle between the "Corcyrians Fleet" and the "Corinthian Fleet" took place. Still, today many of the sunken vessels of that period relies remain at the bottom of the sea. Soon we will arrive at the impressive bay of "Blue Lagoon". Old historians say that there in the Middle Ages Arabian pirates ships used to moor close to this bay. The boat is anchoring close to the beach and you will have the opportunity to swim at the exotic blue waters of the Lagoon. During your trip, you can enjoy the sun and help yourself to refreshments which may be purchased from the bar. We look forward to meeting you on one of our ships.