Welcome to Parga
This former Venetian possession is an excellent base for swimming, historic sites and excursions to the Ionian Islands. After the sun sets, a slew of seafront tavernas and bars give Parga plenty of fizz. Outside May to September, Parga snoozes: expect shutdowns of some restaurants and activities if you visit during the low season.
Top experiences in Parga
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Parga activities
Parga and Paxos Boat Trip from Corfu
Departing from the harbor of Corfu at 9am, we have a unique view of the old town situated among the two Venetian fortresses. Heading towards the south of Corfu we see the Kanoni peninsula and the palace of Mon Repos where Prince Phillip was born. We also see the tourist resorts Perama, Benitses as well as the most southern part of Corfu: Kavos and Asprokavos. As we approach the channel between Corfu and Paxos we see in front of us the green island of Paxos covered with olive and cyprus trees. The legend has it that Paxos was formed when Poseidon severed the tip of Corfu with one mighty blow of his trident and dragged it south to create an idyllic retreat for his love, the nymph Amphitrite. Its up-market reputation continues today as millionaire yachts sit at anchor alongside local fishing boats. Entering the narrow channel which leads us to the picturesque small port of Gaios village, we see a breathtaking view of the two islands Panagia and Agios Nikolaos. From the harbor close to the center of Gaios village you can easily walk through the wonderful narrow streets and enjoy your lunch at one of the traditional tavernas. Then we head towards the Greek mainland and the town of Parga which is a large picturesque village with island character with a rich and eventful history. See its rare physical beauty, interlaced beaches, emerald sea, calm bays, olive groves, a healthy climate, romantic side streets and pathways with two three-story houses forming an amphitheater under imposing remains of a Venetian castle. As we return to Corfu, we travel close to the mainland enjoying another wonderful view of the impressive rocky coast and the sandy beaches. During your trip you can enjoy the sun and help yourself to refreshments, which may be purchased from the bar. We look forward to meeting you on one of our ships and are certain that your experience on the Ionian Sea will be an unforgettable one.
All Day Cruise - Parga - Sivota Islands - Blue Lagoon
Departing from the harbor of Corfu, you will enjoy a unique view of the old town, among the two Venetian fortresses, the Kanoni peninsula and the palace of Mon Repos. Heading towards south you will pass Igoumenitsa port, the capital of Thesprotia region, the small fishing village of Plataria and will sail close to Sivota where the ship will enter in the breathtaking cave of Sivota. There during the Second World War the Greek Sub Marine was hiding underneath the lighthouse, mostly known as "Papanikolis". The cruise continues approaching Parga, a large picturesque village with island character, rich and eventful history and rare physical beauty. You will be amazed by its interlaced beaches, emerald sea surrounded by calm bays and olive groves. You’ll be definitely tempted to explore the romantic side streets and pathways with two or three-storey houses forming a colorful amphitheatre, under imposing remains of a Venetian castle. The castle, one of the main attractions of Parga, was built in the 11th century by the residents to protect their town from pirates and the Turks. Part of the castle was demolished by the Ottomans in 1452. Venetians started to rebuild it but, before the works were completed, it was demolished again in 1537 by the Ottoman admiral Barbarossa who burn and destroyed the fortress and the houses within. Then for the third and the last time the castle was rebuilt stronger and impregnable until 1819. In the main building of the castle a photo exhibition on the antique Parga is hosted. Opposite the castle at the entrance of the port there is a small island dedicated to Virgin Mary where is built a church and medieval Venetian and French buildings. Every summer on 15th of August the famous Varkarola is celebrated with splendor around the port, dedicated to the Pargians who came back from Corfu to Parga. About 15 kilometers from Parga is the most important ancient monument area. This is the most important oracle of antiquity, the Oracle of Acheron. The ancient Greeks believed that the sources of Acheron were the gates of the Underworld. On the way back, we will sail around the historical Sivota, where in the summer of 432 B.C. the greatest Naval Battle between the "Corcyrians Fleet" and the "Corinthian Fleet" took place. Still, today many of the sunken vessels of that period relies remain at the bottom of the sea. Soon we will arrive at the impressive bay of "Blue Lagoon". Old historians say that there in the Middle Ages Arabian pirates ships used to moor close to this bay. The boat is anchoring close to the beach and you will have the opportunity to swim at the exotic blue waters of the Lagoon. During your trip, you can enjoy the sun and help yourself to refreshments which may be purchased from the bar. We look forward to meeting you on one of our ships.
Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Nidri Nikiana and Agios Nikitas Hotels
Hundreds of customers from all over the world book their airport car service with us on a daily basis. Whether you are arriving in Preveza Airport or heading off, contact us. Travel directly to your Hotel. We are happy to serve all major Lefkada, Parga, Vrachos and Sivota destinations.Taxi journeys to/from Preveza/Lefkasa Airport, Nidri, Vassiliki, Agios Nikitas, Vrachos, Parga, Preveza city, Lefkada are just some of our most popular routes. We are offering the very best service and value for money.Luxury and comfortable taxis and minivans are in excellent condition and will carry you to your destination safely. All cars are equipped with air-conditioning systems and seat belts. They are in excellent condition and have passed all safety checks required. from/to Preveza/Lefkada Airport in-between transfers
Private Departure Transfer: Nidri Nikiana and Agios Nikitas Hotels to Preveza-Lefkas Airport
Private Arrival Transfer: Preveza-Lefkas Airport to Vassiliki and Poros Hotels
Private Departure Transfer: Vassiliki and Poros Hotels to Preveza-Lefkas Airport
