Botsari Tower Museum

The white-painted Venetian-style Tower of Botsaris, 100m northwest of the port square, holds this museum devoted to the 1571 Battle of Lepanto. It’s a handsome mansion, but the displays are disappointing, consisting largely of low-quality reproductions of paintings and engravings by contemporary artists including Vasari and Tintoretto. Diagrams trace the course of the battle, while the prevailing imagery stresses the role of divine intervention in the Christian victory. Ring the bell during opening hours; call ahead for weekend visits.