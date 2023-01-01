Moni Agias Lavras

This monastery is where Greece's War of Independence was allegedly launched; the banner standard from the war is displayed alongside monastic memorabilia and ancient ceramics in the upstairs library/museum/shop. Downstairs is the ornately decorated katholikon chapel, while the 'old church' by the car park dates back to 1692. The monastery is around 5km southwest of Kalavryta. A taxi from Kalavryta costs around €20 return.

Originally founded in the tenth century, the monastery had quite a few ups and downs, and was destroyed and attacked several times, most recently during WWII when German soldiers killed all the monks and set the place ablaze.