This winery, one of Greece's most prolific, is run by two local brothers who take a lot of pride in their agiorgitiko, cabernet sauvignon, malagousia and other varietals. There are tours and free wine-tasting sessions. It's located in Ano Diakofto village (not to be confused with Diakofto), 5km along the road from Diakofto to Kalavryta.
Tetramythos Winery
Peloponnese
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.77 MILES
Serving as the heart of Ancient Delphi, the hillside Sanctuary of Apollo is where pilgrims would journey to hear prophecies from the god Apollo, voiced…
27.6 MILES
Delphi’s magnificent modern museum, 500m east of town, perfectly complements the ancient site alongside. Which you visit first doesn’t matter, but the…
Museum of the Kalavryta Holocaust
9.98 MILES
This is a powerful tribute to the residents of Kalavryta who perished in the 13 December 1943 slaughter perpetrated by the German army. It’s a dignified,…
13.31 MILES
The remarkable Cave of the Lakes lies 16.5km south of Kalavryta near the village of Kastria. A 500m boardwalk snakes its way through the cave, through the…
Archaeological Museum of Patras
27.7 MILES
This fabulous museum should be shouting its existence from its space-age rooftop. Its exhibits comprise regional objects from prehistoric to Roman times…
27.68 MILES
Of all Greece's archaeological sites, Ancient Delphi has the most potent spirit of place. Centring on the mountainside Sanctuary of Apollo, home to the…
27.84 MILES
For ancient pilgrims, Delphi’s first stop was the Sanctuary of Athena Pronea, now set just below the road 800m east of the Sanctuary of Apollo. This…
4.71 MILES
Ten kilometres north of Kalavryta, this is believed to be one of the oldest monasteries in Greece (though the current building dates from the 20th century…
Nearby Peloponnese attractions
4.71 MILES
9.65 MILES
A huge white cross on a cypress-covered hillside just east of town marks the site where the German army machine-gunned nearly 500 men and boys from…
12.08 MILES
This monastery is where Greece's War of Independence was allegedly launched; the banner standard from the war is displayed alongside monastic memorabilia…
18.33 MILES
This small hillside museum documents Greek maritime history and Galaxidi’s once-flourishing shipbuilding industry, via logbooks, archaeological finds,…
18.43 MILES
Atop the hill between the two harbours, the Church of Agios Nikolaos holds an especially fine carved-wood iconostasis.