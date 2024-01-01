Tetramythos Winery

Peloponnese

LoginSave

This winery, one of Greece's most prolific, is run by two local brothers who take a lot of pride in their agiorgitiko, cabernet sauvignon, malagousia and other varietals. There are tours and free wine-tasting sessions. It's located in Ano Diakofto village (not to be confused with Diakofto), 5km along the road from Diakofto to Kalavryta.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Sunset view of Athenian treasury at the ancient delphi site in Greece

    Sanctuary of Apollo

    27.77 MILES

    Serving as the heart of Ancient Delphi, the hillside Sanctuary of Apollo is where pilgrims would journey to hear prophecies from the god Apollo, voiced…

  • Delphi, Greece - September 21, 2017: The mythical Sphinx of Naxos statue stands on the pedestal in Archaeological museum,Delphi, Greece; Shutterstock ID 1071661235; your: Erin Lenczycki; gl: 65050; netsuite: Digital; full: poi 1071661235

    Delphi Archaeological Museum

    27.6 MILES

    Delphi’s magnificent modern museum, 500m east of town, perfectly complements the ancient site alongside. Which you visit first doesn’t matter, but the…

  • The Holocaust Museum, Kalavrita, Greece.

    Museum of the Kalavryta Holocaust

    9.98 MILES

    This is a powerful tribute to the residents of Kalavryta who perished in the 13 December 1943 slaughter perpetrated by the German army. It’s a dignified,…

  • The "Cave of the Lakes" close to Kalavryta town.

    Cave of the Lakes

    13.31 MILES

    The remarkable Cave of the Lakes lies 16.5km south of Kalavryta near the village of Kastria. A 500m boardwalk snakes its way through the cave, through the…

  • The archaeological museum of Patras.

    Archaeological Museum of Patras

    27.7 MILES

    This fabulous museum should be shouting its existence from its space-age rooftop. Its exhibits comprise regional objects from prehistoric to Roman times…

  • Picturesque view on Apollo temple

    Ancient Delphi

    27.68 MILES

    Of all Greece's archaeological sites, Ancient Delphi has the most potent spirit of place. Centring on the mountainside Sanctuary of Apollo, home to the…

  • Sanctuary of Athena Pronea

    Sanctuary of Athena Pronea

    27.84 MILES

    For ancient pilgrims, Delphi’s first stop was the Sanctuary of Athena Pronea, now set just below the road 800m east of the Sanctuary of Apollo. This…

  • Moni Mega Spileo

    Moni Mega Spileo

    4.71 MILES

    Ten kilometres north of Kalavryta, this is believed to be one of the oldest monasteries in Greece (though the current building dates from the 20th century…

View more attractions

Nearby Peloponnese attractions

1. Moni Mega Spileo

4.71 MILES

Ten kilometres north of Kalavryta, this is believed to be one of the oldest monasteries in Greece (though the current building dates from the 20th century…

2. Martyrs’ Monument

9.65 MILES

A huge white cross on a cypress-covered hillside just east of town marks the site where the German army machine-gunned nearly 500 men and boys from…

3. Museum of the Kalavryta Holocaust

9.98 MILES

This is a powerful tribute to the residents of Kalavryta who perished in the 13 December 1943 slaughter perpetrated by the German army. It’s a dignified,…

4. Moni Agias Lavras

12.08 MILES

This monastery is where Greece's War of Independence was allegedly launched; the banner standard from the war is displayed alongside monastic memorabilia…

5. Cave of the Lakes

13.31 MILES

The remarkable Cave of the Lakes lies 16.5km south of Kalavryta near the village of Kastria. A 500m boardwalk snakes its way through the cave, through the…

6. Moni Metamorfosis of Sotiras

17.63 MILES

The little 13th-century Byzantine-era Moni Metamorfosis of Sotiras stands amid olive groves and cypress trees, 4km directly inland from Galaxidi. This…

7. Nautical Historical Museum

18.33 MILES

This small hillside museum documents Greek maritime history and Galaxidi’s once-flourishing shipbuilding industry, via logbooks, archaeological finds,…

8. Church of Agios Nikolaos

18.43 MILES

Atop the hill between the two harbours, the Church of Agios Nikolaos holds an especially fine carved-wood iconostasis.