Tetramythos Winery

This winery, one of Greece's most prolific, is run by two local brothers who take a lot of pride in their agiorgitiko, cabernet sauvignon, malagousia and other varietals. There are tours and free wine-tasting sessions. It's located in Ano Diakofto village (not to be confused with Diakofto), 5km along the road from Diakofto to Kalavryta.