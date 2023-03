The ground floor of this neoclassical mansion on the central square holds a fine collection of Byron memorabilia. Treasures range from statues and paintings to pictures of Byron’s sword and helmet (now in Athens); there's also a cricket bat signed by Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club. Upstairs the theme extends to the Greek War of Independence in general, with a large copy of a painting by Delacroix commemorating the sufferings of Messolongi.