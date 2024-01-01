Located behind a stone-paved vestibule within the west wing of the palace, the pillar crypt is believed to have harboured the most important rooms.
0.01 MILES
This was the main staircase that led to the 'piano nobile', where important rooms such as reception areas were located.
0.01 MILES
The loggia was most probably used for ceremonial purposes.
0.01 MILES
The west magazines were the palace's storerooms for agricultural products. It was believed that if there was a bad harvest, these reserves were…
0.01 MILES
These four surviving steps of a large staircase may have been used as a theatre.
0.02 MILES
Believed to be an altar where animals were sacrificed (many bone remains were found here).
0.02 MILES
The Central Court is the main court, measuring an impressive 48m long and 22m wide. On its western side archaeologists discovered one of the Kernos Stones…
0.02 MILES
This disc with 34 impressions around its edge is on the western side of the Palace of Malia's Central Court. Archaeologists believe it probably had a…
0.02 MILES
These apartments are referred to as the king's and queen's megarons, or royal halls.