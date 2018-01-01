Welcome to Lipsi

Lipsi might be small, at just 8km in length, but what a powerful impact it has on the traveller, with its low-slung harbour bunched with crayon-yellow nets and the whitewashed, church-crowned village of Lipsi climbing the hill behind. If rugged hills, serene blue coves and deserted beaches are what you seek, you may have just found heaven. In the 'Odyssey', Lipsi was where the nymph Calypso waylaid Odysseus for several years. Abandon yourself to sun-worshipping and wandering the backstreets, and you may fare the same.

