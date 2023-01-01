Under the Romans, Lebena (today’s Lendas) was a health spa cherished for its therapeutic springs. The ancient settlement stood right above the beach, but only two granite columns of a 4th-century-BC temple remain (along with a few discarded columns strewn about). Next to the temple was a treasury with a mosaic floor that is still visible. Very little else is decipherable, and the springs have been closed since the 1960s. Nearby, the Byzantine church of St John also remains.
Sanctuary of Asklepios
Iraklio Province
