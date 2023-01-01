Sanctuary of Asklepios

Under the Romans, Lebena (today’s Lendas) was a health spa cherished for its therapeutic springs. The ancient settlement stood right above the beach, but only two granite columns of a 4th-century-BC temple remain (along with a few discarded columns strewn about). Next to the temple was a treasury with a mosaic floor that is still visible. Very little else is decipherable, and the springs have been closed since the 1960s. Nearby, the Byzantine church of St John also remains.