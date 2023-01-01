Koroni’s main attraction is Zaga Beach, a 2km sweep of golden sand just south of town. It takes about 20 minutes to walk to here; you can cut through the castle or go via the road.
Koroni also sees loggerhead turtles, which lay their eggs near Zaga.
Messinia
