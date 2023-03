If you're out this way for Melidoni Cave, tack on a visit to this nearby olive-oil factory for a lowdown on the production process. Its welcoming American-Greek owner, Joanna, will guide you through the evolution of olive-oil pressing, from donkey-driven methods to current-day machinery. The factory is part of a local co-op used by farmers to convert their yearly harvest into liquid gold.

Local olive oil, raki and other goods are available for purchase.