Basilica of Aghia Sophia

Rethymno Province

Coins unearthed in Panormo indicate that a village flourished here between the 1st and 9th centuries AD, but the only in situ evidence from this period are the crumbling bits and pieces of this 6th-century church. It’s built on the slopes above the village but gated off. Look for signs directing you to the site.

