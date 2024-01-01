Coins unearthed in Panormo indicate that a village flourished here between the 1st and 9th centuries AD, but the only in situ evidence from this period are the crumbling bits and pieces of this 6th-century church. It’s built on the slopes above the village but gated off. Look for signs directing you to the site.
Basilica of Aghia Sophia
Rethymno Province
