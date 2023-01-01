Klados Winery

While Iraklio gets all the plaudits as Crete's main wine producer, Rethymno has the honour of being the first place in Greece to be named a 'European City of Wine', in 2018. It's fitting recognition for this hard-working family, who've run their winery since 1997 and are known primarily for Vidiano, a dry white produced from a grape grown only in the immediate area.

You'll get a 30-minute tour of the small production site before tasting the range of organic reds, whites and rosés. With notice they can arrange mezedhes (€8) to enjoy overlooking the vines and olive groves. Bottles to take away are well priced (from €6). The winery is 2km east of Panormo, a 30-minute walk or short drive away.