Santorini Volcano and Palea Kameni Hot Springs Tour from Fira

The tour departs daily from the old port of Fira, at 11:00 in the morning. After only 10 minutes by boat, we'll be arriving at the harbor of Erinia which is the name of the small volcano bay, where we'll be docking for about 1 hour and 15 minutes, during which, if you want, you can follow the path to the top where active craters are. Next we'll be moving to the island of Palea Kameni for the hot springs, the famous mud baths, which were formed as a result of volcanic eruptions. In the small bay of Agios Nikolaos the water temperature ranges from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius, as it mixes continuously with the normal sea currents. The boat will stay here about 30 minutes to allow you to have a healthy bath. After bathing you will return to the old port of Fira at 14:00.