Museum Starnberger See

Bavaria

You may have to duck your head when touring this 400-year-old farmhouse that offers a glimpse of life on the lake as it once was. It also boasts a precious Ignaz Günther sculpture in the little chapel. The modern extension showcases a fancy royal barge and a section on its construction.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Munich/Germany-September 8 2017:.Exterior of camp facilities with memorial sculpture and wall, at Dachau Concentration Camp, Munich, Germany.; KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau Shutterstock ID 760718488; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    19.8 MILES

    Officially called the KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau, this was the Nazis’ first concentration camp, built by Heinrich Himmler in March 1933 to house political…

  • 500px Photo ID: 141403461 - Photo by Savvy Gao

    Schloss Nymphenburg

    13.58 MILES

    This commanding palace and its lavish gardens sprawl around 5km northwest of the Altstadt. Begun in 1664 as a villa for Electress Adelaide of Savoy, the…

  • Residenzmuseum

    Residenzmuseum

    14.91 MILES

    Home to Bavaria's Wittelsbach rulers from 1508 until WWI, the Residenz is Munich's number-one attraction. The amazing treasures, as well as all the…

  • Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    Alte Pinakothek

    15.01 MILES

    Munich's main repository of Old European Masters is crammed with all the major players who decorated canvases between the 14th and 18th centuries. This…

  • Isar Cycle Route, Monopteros in background, English Garden, Munich, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Englischer Garten

    15.59 MILES

    The sprawling English Garden is among Europe's biggest city parks – it even rivals London's Hyde Park and New York's Central Park for size – and is a…

  • Interior view of the Pinakothek der Moderne, Rotunda, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

    Pinakothek der Moderne

    15.04 MILES

    Germany's largest modern-art museum unites four significant collections under a single roof: 20th-century art, applied design from the 19th century to…

  • Streetview on Luitpold Prinzregent Statue and Bavarian National Museum Munich

    Bayerisches Nationalmuseum

    15.47 MILES

    Picture the classic 19th-century museum, a palatial neoclassical edifice overflowing with exotic treasure and thought-provoking works of art, a repository…

  • BERLIN - JANUARY 10: Deutsches Technikmuseum Berlin was founded in 1982 in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin and exhibits a large collection of historical technical artifacts January 10, 2010 in Berlin.; Shutterstock ID 70200388; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Deutsches Museum

    14.71 MILES

    If you’re one of those people for whom science is an unfathomable turn-off, a visit to the Deutsches Museum might just show you that physics and…

Nearby Bavaria attractions

1. Votivkapelle

2.2 MILES

This small, neo-Romanesque chapel was built near the point where King Ludwig II mysteriously drowned in 1886. The actual spot where his body was found is…

2. Kaiserin Elisabeth Museum

2.77 MILES

This small exhibit in the grand surroundings of the former royal waiting rooms of the historic Bahnhof Possenhofen, now the S-Bahn station, focuses on…

3. Kloster Andechs

7.42 MILES

Founded in the 10th century, the gorgeous hilltop monastery of Andechs has long been a place of pilgrimage, though today more visitors come to slurp the…

4. Buchheim Museum

8.78 MILES

Art fans should make a special trip to this museum on the western shore of Starnberger See, espcially if they have an interest in expressionism. The…

5. Bavaria Filmstadt

10.84 MILES

Movie magic is the draw of the Bavaria Filmstadt, a theme park built around Bavaria Film, one of Germany's oldest studios, founded in 1919. The top…

6. Carl Orff Museum

11.62 MILES

In Diessen, the small Carl Orff Museum boasts a biographical exhibit, a cabinet of instruments and a video room where you can watch performances of the…

7. Marienmunster

11.71 MILES

A real gem in the baroque architectural style, Diessen's Marienmunster was built between 1732 and 1739 by the famous architect of the period, Johann…

8. Tierpark Hellabrunn

12.18 MILES

Some 6km south of the city centre, Tierpark Hellabrunn has 5000 furry, feathered and finned friends that rarely fail to enthral the little ones. The zoo…