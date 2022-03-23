In the protected village of Lehde, this cluster of historical Sorb farm buildings gives you a good sense of what rural life in the Spreewald was like a…
Spreewald
The Spreewald, a unique lacework of channels and canals hemmed in by forest, is the closest thing Berlin has to a backyard garden. Visitors come to this Unesco Biosphere Reserve in droves to hike, fish and punt, canoe or kayak on its extensive network of waterways. Lübben and Lübbenau, the main tourist towns, often drown beneath the tides of visitors vying for rides aboard a Kahn (shallow punt boat) steered by ferrymen in traditional garb and once the only way of getting around in these parts. To truly appreciate the Spreewald’s many charms, hire your own canoe or kayak or get yourself onto a walking trail.
The Spreewald is also famous for being the home of the Sorb ethnic minority and for producing more than 40,000 tonnes of gherkins every year.
- FFreilandmuseum Lehde
- PPark & Schloss Branitz
A highlight of a visit to Cottbus is this palace-and-park ensemble, which stems from the feverish brow of Prince Hermann von Pückler-Muskau (1785–1871) –…
- SSpreewald-Museum Lübbenau
Take a trip down the Spreewald memory lane at this regional history museum imaginatively set up like a historical department store. Stops include a…
- MMuseum Schloss Lübben
The prettiest building in town is the petite Schloss, now home to a nicely curated regional history museum. Exhibit highlights include an interactive town…
- HHaus für Mensch und Natur
An old school building now houses the Spreewald Biosphere Reserve information centre where you can learn all about the region's natural development,…
- GGurkenmuseum Lehde
This little private museum reveals the secrets behind the famous Spreewald pickles and lets you sample different varieties. It also crowns the…
