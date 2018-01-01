Welcome to Trier
Trier's mostly pedestrianised city centre is filled with cafes and restaurants, many inside gorgeous Gothic or baroque buildings. Wineries scatter throughout the surrounding vineyards.
The city's proximity to both Luxembourg and France is apparent in its cuisine and the local esprit, enlivened by some 15,000 students from its renowned university.
Top experiences in Trier
Trier activities
7-Day Central Europe Tour from Frankfurt: Luxemburg, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and France
Your 7-day tour starts with a visit to Bonn, where you will see the birthplace of the renowned composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Continue your journey to Cologne and see its Gothic Cathedral and famous shopping streets. Explore the Dutch heritage at the Zaanse Schans* open air museum and witness clogs or wooden shoes being made on your second day. Visit Dam Square in Amsterdam and many of the city's unique attractions such as the Royal Palace and a diamond factory. Experience the best of Brussels including Atomium monument, City Hall and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. Your next two days of this exciting tour will be spent in the City of Light: Paris, exploring their historical and iconic buildings, culture and lifestyle including Place de la Concorde, Champs Élysées, and the opulent Palace of Versailles (entrance ticket at your own expense). On Friday your Parisian experience begins with a visit to the Louvre (entrance ticket at your own expense) with the rest of the afternoon free at leisure, you can choose to either shop at the legendary department stores Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, or make your own arrangements to visit and ascent to the top floor of the Eiffel Tower (entrance ticket at your own expense), for unbeatable views over the city, a truly magical and unforgettable experience.Your next stop includes sightseeing in France's Champagne region of Reims and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, highlights include Place de Constitution and the Pont Adolphe. Back in Germany, discover the city of Trier - see Karl Marx Haus Museum, and the charming Römerberg plaza in Frankfurt before your tour concludes, with a drop-off at Frankfurt am Main Train Station, or overnight hotel and/ or transfer if the latter two options are chosen. Daily Tour Itinerary Monday: Frankfurt→Bonn→Cologne→Amsterdam Tuesday: Amsterdam→Zaanse Schans→Amsterdam Wednesday: Amsterdam→Brussels→Paris Thursday: Paris→Versailles→Paris Friday: ParisSaturday: Paris→Reims→Luxembourg Sunday: Luxembourg→Trier→Koblenz→Frankfurt Overnight: 3-star hotels (in the city or city nearby)Meals: 6 Continental breakfastsNOTE:*From mid-March to mid-May the tour will also visit Keukenhof Garden (entrance ticket at your own expense), a 32 hectare seasonal exhibition of beautifully coloured and scented displays of spring flowers - most notably millions of tulips.
Small-Group Trier Day Trip from Frankfurt
You’ll be picked up from central Frankfurt in the morning and taken on a 2.5-hour drive to Trier. Located in a lovely valley on the banks of the Moselle River, Trier offers many historic attractions without being overcrowded by tourists. Your guide will take you on a walking tour to learn about Trier’s intriguing past. Touted as the oldest city in Germany, founded around 16 BC, Trier was once the capital of an ancient Roman province. The number and quality of surviving monuments are an outstanding testimony to Roman civilization. Today, Trier is home to a whopping eight UNESCO World Heritage Sites, many of which you'll see on your tour. Visit Cathedral of St Peter and Church of Our Lady, and explore several Roman monuments like the Imperial Baths, the massive Roman Amphitheatre and the mighty Porta Nigra, the best-preserved Roman city gate north of the Alps. You’ll also visit the Electoral Palace, the birthplace of Karl Marx and arguably one of the most beautiful Rococo palaces in the world. During your free time, wander around Trier at your leisure – there’s so much to see! Perhaps visit the Roman Bridge, the Roman Imperial Throne Room and the Forum Baths, or explore Main Market (Hauptmarkt), Palace Garden (Palastgarten) or one of the many museums, like the Archaeological Museum (Rheinisches Landesmuseum). When your time in Trier is over, reconvene with your guide and make your way back to Frankfurt.
Europe 7-Day Tour from Frankfurt: Netherlands, Belgium, France
Your seven-day tour leaves from Paris, with a stop to visit France's Champagne region of Reims to see their historic cathedral, followed by a visit to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg highlights include: Place de Constitution and Pont Adolphe.Next you’ll experience the best of Germany including the Karl Marz Haus Museum & Porta Nigra in Trier, the charming Römerberg plaza in Frankfurt, the birthplace of the renowned composer Ludwig van Beethoven in Bonn, with free time for sightseeing and shopping in Cologne.Explore the Dutch heritage at the Zaanse Schans* open air museum and witness clogs or wooden shoes being made. Head to Amsterdam and visit the Dam Square and many of its other unique attractions such as the Royal Palace and a diamond factory. In Brussels you'll see the Grand Place and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. Your last two days of this exciting tour will be spent in the City of Light: Paris, exploring their historical and iconic buildings, culture and lifestyle including Place de la Concorde, Champs Élysées, and the opulent Palace of Versailles (entrance ticket at your own expense). On Friday your Parisian experience begins with a visit to the Louvre (entrance ticket at your own expense), with the rest of the afternoon free at leisure, you can choose to either shop at the legendary department stores Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, or make your own arrangements to visit and ascent to the top floor of the Eiffel Tower (entrance ticket at your own expense), for unbeatable views over the city, a truly magical and unforgettable experience to end your tour. NOTE: From mid-March to mid-May the tour will also visit Keukenhof Garden (entrance ticket at your own expense), a 32 hectare seasonal exhibition of beautifully coloured and scented displays of spring flowers - most notably millions of tulips.Day 1 (Saturday): Paris – Reims – Luxembourg (420 km) (Overnight in Luxembourg City or nearby city)Day 2 (Sunday): Luxembourg – Trier – Koblenz – Rudesheim am Rhein – Frankfurt (400 km)(Overnight in Frankfurt or nearby city)Day 3 (Monday): Frankfurt – Bonn – Cologne – Amsterdam (500 km)(Overnight in Amsterdam or nearby city)Day 4 (Tuesday): Amsterdam – Zaanse Schans – Amsterdam (50 km)(Overnight in Amsterdam or nearby city)Day 5 (Wednesday): Amsterdam – Brussels – Paris (500 km)(Overnight in Paris or nearby city)Day 6 (Thursday): Paris – Versailles – Paris (60 km)(Overnight in Paris or nearby city)Day 7 (Friday): Paris(Overnight in Paris or nearby city - optional, if post tour hotel is chosen)Overnight: 3-star hotels (in the city or city nearby)Meals: 7-Day tour with daily continental breakfasts
City Sightseeing Trier Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
With its centuries-old monuments and Roman ruins, Trier has history steeped in its streets. See its sights from the vantage point of a hop-on hop-off City Sightseeing bus, and travel around the city at your own pace! Your tour includes 7 stops around the town, and allows you to hop on and off wherever and whenever you like! From the very beginning of the tour at the Porta Nigra, passengers will be greeted with one of the city's most historic landmarks. The Porta Nigra is the largest Roman city gate in the North of the Alps and it's now considered the most symbolic monument in Trier.Perhaps pay a visit to Karl Marx Haus to learn about the revolutionary who was born in the city. Or, jump off at Trier’s 20,000-capacity Roman Amphitheater, which is said to have been one of the largest in the Roman Empire.Throughout the duration of the tour, passengers will enjoy panoramic views of Trier's beautiful streets, particularly as the bus passes through Zurlaubener Ufer, where you can hop-off for a bite to eat and admire the scenic surroundings.Between stops, sit back and enjoy the ride. A full loop on board the bus lasts approximately for 50 minutes, and includes sights of Konstantin Basilika, Barbarathermen and much more. Listen to audio commentary about each sight as you go (accessible in several languages), and enjoy use of your tour ticket for a full 24 hours from time of first use!The tour stops along the route include:1 - Porta Nigra2 - Zurlaubener Ufer3 - Barbarathermen4 - Petrisberg5 - Amphitheater6 - Konstantin-Basilica7 - Karl Marx HousePassengers can hop-on and off at any of the 7 tour stops along the route.
21-Day Best of Europe Tour from Frankfurt including 11 European Countries
Discover for yourself the best of Europe with this 21-day multi-country tour, exploring the uniqueness of 11 European countries including must-see historical sights in 26 of their famous cities. Start week 1 (the Blue line tour) discovering the medieval city of Prague and enjoy views of the magnificent castle and St. Martin's Cathedral in Bratislava. Explore Budapest next and see its unique wonders such as the Fisherman's Bastion (entrance ticket at your own expense) in Buda and Hungary's Parliament Building in Pest. Visit Vienna, your next stop and see the Austrian capital's beautiful historical sites. In Salzburg you'll be introduced to the city's highlights, such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's birthplace (entrance ticket at your own expense). Be charmed by the Swiss Alps and Mt. Titlis (entrance ticket at your own expense), in the city of Lucerne see the famous Lion Monument, and witness the beauty of Lake Zurich, the Rhine Falls and Lake Titisee. In week 2 (after transferring to the Red line tour) you will be visiting the birthplace of composer Ludwig Van Beethoven in Bonn. Get to see the Gothic Cathedral in Cologne and the Zaanse Schans open air Museum in the Netherlands. Next your journey will take you to the vibrant city of Amsterdam with its Royal Palace and Dam Square. Continue to discover Brussels and see the Atomium monument and the legendary Manneken Pis statue. With two days in Paris you will have the chance to explore the city's breathtaking sites including a visit to Versailles, the Louvre art museum (entrance tickets at your own expense) and extra time for some shopping. Your journey continues (after transferring to the Green line tour) from Paris to the Swiss Alps. Enjoy the picturesque city of Lucerne with its Chapel Bridge and Water Tower. Visit Milan next, the fashion capital of Italy and discover Verona afterwards where you can visit the famous Juliet's balcony. In your third week, you will start off the day exploring the magical city of Venice, by taking a boat ride to the beautiful San Marco Island and start your next day with a visit to Vatican City in Rome where you will be exploring St. Peter's Basilica and the many historical landmarks such as Trevi Fountain, the Coliseum (entrance ticket at your own expense) and Arch of Constantine. Discover Florence, see Pisa's famous Leaning Tower and soak up the beauty of Monaco, Nice and Cannes, followed by a relaxing and scenic journey to Paris. Visit France's Champagne region of Reims (after transferring to the Red line tour) where you will see the city's historic cathedral. Your next stop is the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg followed by a stop in the German city of Trier to see the famous Karl Marx House Museum and the Porta Nigra. Finish your Best of Europe tour in Frankfurt am Main, after exploring Römerberg Plaza. Overnight: 3-star hotels Meals: Daily breakfasts
Moselle River Region eBike Rental from Kesten
Enjoy fantastic panoramic views of the Moselle river, the small wine villages and the vine yards in the area. The eBikes are for daily rentals for slow and quiet tours, the sports eBikes from Cannondale for fast tours, and the Bulls for mountain biking. Decide yourself depending on what type of Fitness training you prefer.Start early from Kesten and visit Bernkastel-Kues, a romantic town with buildings from the 18th century, about 12km from your starting point. You can also bike to Landshut Castle on top of Bernkastel-Kues and cross the mountain to visit the wine village Traben-Trarbach as well as the Buddha Museum. Return to Kesten until 8pm, passing Ürzig and the Kloster Machern with its own brewery, where you may also want to stay for dinner (at own expense).