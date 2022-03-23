Close to the train station, this exquisite late-Gothic church is easily recognised by its neo-Gothic twin spires, which are undergoing restoration. One is…
Ostwestfalen
The rolling hills and foliage of the Teutoburg Forest make for pleasant and scenic driving in largely rural Ostwestfalen (Eastern Westphalia). Both terrain and elevations get more dramatic in the Sauerland, where there are winter sports. The main towns are Soest and Paderborn, which are both filled with ancient and beautifully restored churches.
Explore Ostwestfalen
- SSt Maria zur Wiese
Close to the train station, this exquisite late-Gothic church is easily recognised by its neo-Gothic twin spires, which are undergoing restoration. One is…
- MMuseum in der Kaiserpfalz
In the 1960s, archaeologists stumbled upon remnants of the Carolingian palace where Charlemagne met with Pope Leo III, as well as the much better…
- DDom
Enter Paderborn’s massive (104m long!) Gothic Dom through the southern portal (called ‘Paradise’) adorned with delicate carved figures. Inside, turn your…
- BBurg Altena
This fairy-tale medieval castle started out as the home of the local counts, then served military purposes under the Prussians before becoming, in 1912,…
- EErzbischöfliches Diözesanmuseum
Outside the Dom, an incongruously modernist structure by Gottfried Böhm stands atop vestiges of a medieval bishop's palace and shelters prized church…
- SSchloss Neuhaus
Schloss Neuhaus, a moated palace with an expansive park, once served as the residence of the Paderborn prince-bishops. A new museum inside the palace…
- SSt Maria zur Höhe
St Maria zur Höhe is a squat 13th-century hall church that's less architecturally refined than others in town. Its sombreness is brightened by beautiful…
- HHeinz Nixdorf Museumsforum
You don’t have to be a techie to enjoy this museum, a high-tech romp through 5000 years of information technology from cuneiform to cyberspace…
- SSt Patrokli
Ponder the balance and beauty of the soaring and dignified tower of St Patrokli, a three-nave 10th-century Romanesque structure partly adorned with…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ostwestfalen.
See
St Maria zur Wiese
Close to the train station, this exquisite late-Gothic church is easily recognised by its neo-Gothic twin spires, which are undergoing restoration. One is…
See
Museum in der Kaiserpfalz
In the 1960s, archaeologists stumbled upon remnants of the Carolingian palace where Charlemagne met with Pope Leo III, as well as the much better…
See
Dom
Enter Paderborn’s massive (104m long!) Gothic Dom through the southern portal (called ‘Paradise’) adorned with delicate carved figures. Inside, turn your…
See
Burg Altena
This fairy-tale medieval castle started out as the home of the local counts, then served military purposes under the Prussians before becoming, in 1912,…
See
Erzbischöfliches Diözesanmuseum
Outside the Dom, an incongruously modernist structure by Gottfried Böhm stands atop vestiges of a medieval bishop's palace and shelters prized church…
See
Schloss Neuhaus
Schloss Neuhaus, a moated palace with an expansive park, once served as the residence of the Paderborn prince-bishops. A new museum inside the palace…
See
St Maria zur Höhe
St Maria zur Höhe is a squat 13th-century hall church that's less architecturally refined than others in town. Its sombreness is brightened by beautiful…
See
Heinz Nixdorf Museumsforum
You don’t have to be a techie to enjoy this museum, a high-tech romp through 5000 years of information technology from cuneiform to cyberspace…
See
St Patrokli
Ponder the balance and beauty of the soaring and dignified tower of St Patrokli, a three-nave 10th-century Romanesque structure partly adorned with…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Ostwestfalen
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.