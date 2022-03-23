Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ostwestfalen

The rolling hills and foliage of the Teutoburg Forest make for pleasant and scenic driving in largely rural Ostwestfalen (Eastern Westphalia). Both terrain and elevations get more dramatic in the Sauerland, where there are winter sports. The main towns are Soest and Paderborn, which are both filled with ancient and beautifully restored churches.

Explore Ostwestfalen

  • S

    St Maria zur Wiese

    Close to the train station, this exquisite late-Gothic church is easily recognised by its neo-Gothic twin spires, which are undergoing restoration. One is…

  • M

    Museum in der Kaiserpfalz

    In the 1960s, archaeologists stumbled upon remnants of the Carolingian palace where Charlemagne met with Pope Leo III, as well as the much better…

  • D

    Dom

    Enter Paderborn’s massive (104m long!) Gothic Dom through the southern portal (called ‘Paradise’) adorned with delicate carved figures. Inside, turn your…

  • B

    Burg Altena

    This fairy-tale medieval castle started out as the home of the local counts, then served military purposes under the Prussians before becoming, in 1912,…

  • E

    Erzbischöfliches Diözesanmuseum

    Outside the Dom, an incongruously modernist structure by Gottfried Böhm stands atop vestiges of a medieval bishop's palace and shelters prized church…

  • S

    Schloss Neuhaus

    Schloss Neuhaus, a moated palace with an expansive park, once served as the residence of the Paderborn prince-bishops. A new museum inside the palace…

  • S

    St Maria zur Höhe

    St Maria zur Höhe is a squat 13th-century hall church that's less architecturally refined than others in town. Its sombreness is brightened by beautiful…

  • H

    Heinz Nixdorf Museumsforum

    You don’t have to be a techie to enjoy this museum, a high-tech romp through 5000 years of information technology from cuneiform to cyberspace…

  • S

    St Patrokli

    Ponder the balance and beauty of the soaring and dignified tower of St Patrokli, a three-nave 10th-century Romanesque structure partly adorned with…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Ostwestfalen.

