Munich usually feels more cosy than cosmopolitan, but one exception is the Fünf Höfe, a ritzy shopping arcade whose modernist design is as interesting as the fancy flagship and concept stores lining its passageways. The building also houses the Kunsthalle der Hypo-Kulturstiftung, an art space with high-calibre changing installations. Entrances to the Fünf Höfe are on Theatinerstrasse, Salvatorstrasse, Maffeistrasse and Kardinal-Faulhaber-Strasse.