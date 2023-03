Alter Hof was the starter home of the Wittelsbach family and has its origins in the 12th century. The Bavarian rulers moved out of this central palace as long ago as the 15th century. Visitors can only see the central courtyard, where the bay window on the southern facade was nicknamed Monkey Tower in honour of a valiant ape that saved the infant Ludwig the Bavarian from the clutches of a ferocious market pig. Local lore at its most bizarre.