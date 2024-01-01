Heimatmuseum

The Heimatmuseum is in possession of a golden chalice and a skullcap that was used by Pope Benedict XVI in his private chapel in Rome. It is only open to groups of five or more by prior arrangement; visitors should call the tourist office at least a day ahead to arrange entry.

1. Geburtshaus

0.02 MILES

The simple but pretty Bavarian home where Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI) was born in 1927 and lived for the first two years of his life…

2. Pfarrkirche St Oswald

0.05 MILES

Pope Benedict XVI's baptismal font can be viewed at the Pfarrkirche St Oswald, which is open for viewing except during church services.