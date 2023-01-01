Geburtshaus

The simple but pretty Bavarian home where Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger (Pope Benedict XVI) was born in 1927 and lived for the first two years of his life before his family moved to Tittmoning now houses an exhibition dedicated to the ex-pope. Things kick off with a film (in English) tracing the pontiff’s early life, career and the symbols he selected for his papacy. You then head into the house proper, where exhibits expand on these themes.

The modest room where Ratzinger came into the world is on the upper floor.