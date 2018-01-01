Welcome to Kiel
However, Kiel's grand harbour continues on as it has for centuries and this should be the focus of your visit. Huge ferries transport millions of passengers to and from Scandinavia, while summer sees locals strolling the long waterfront promenade.
Top experiences in Kiel
Kiel activities
City Sightseeing Kiel Hop On Hop Off Tour
Enjoy a 24-hour ticket for a City Sightseeing hop-on hop-off tour in Kiel! During this tour, approximately 2 hours long, passengers will enjoy panoramic views of some of the city's most popular sights. Passengers can also use our handy hop-on hop-off feature to discover the city's attractions and landmarks that they're most interested in, and with 11 tour stops along the route in total, there's plenty to see! Sit back and relax as you take in the costal views as the bus approaches the Stena Line Terminal and Baltic Sea Terminal. These are also perfectly situated port stops for those arriving in Kiel via cruise. Continue enjoying beautiful panoramic views as the tour approaches the iconic Reventlou Bridge, where you can hop-off to explore the harbour.Discover the world's busiest artificial waterway at the Nord-Ostsee Kanal, Stop 8. With your City Sightseeing 24-hour ticket, take full advantage of FREE entry to the Canal's Observation Deck, to really top off your experience. Soak up the views for even longer at the Canal Café.Other notable attractions we recommend exploring include the Herthastraße, Diederichsenpark and the Old Botanical Gardens. The tour stops along the route are as follows:1 - Hauptbahnhof2 - Stena Line Terminal3 - Baltic Sea Terminal4 - Reventloubrucke5 - Diederichsenpark6 - Herthastraße 7 - Nord-Ostsee Kanal (Observation Deck)8 - Nord-Ostsee Kanal (Canal)9 - Holtenau10 - Rankestrasse11 - WaitzstrassePassengers can hop on and off at any of the 11 tour stops along the route.
Hamburg, Lüneburg, and Lübeck Private Driving Tour
Receive a comprehensive overview of Hamburg and its surrounding countryside on this private, 7-hour tour. In the morning, your driver will pick you up directly from your port or accommodation in Kiel, Travemünde, or Hamburg; you’ll spend the day exploring via a luxurious SUV. Start off by visiting some of Hamburg’s iconic landmarks. Take in the baroque splendor of St. Michael’s Church and visit the Beatles-Platz, a vinyl record-shaped public plaza devoted to the Fab Four (don’t forget that they had their big break in Hamburg in the early 1960s). From there, drive along the harbor and take in the waterside views. While snacks and beverages are provided, you can choose to stop off for an optional lunch break as well. Other Hamburg highlights you can see on the tour include the Rathaus — the city’s majestic town hall — several medieval churches, ruins dating from World War II, the city’s symphony hall, and any number of maritime sights. The city earned UNESCO World Heritage certification in 2015, so there’s never been a better time to visit. Beyond the city, this tour will also take you to the charming town of Lüneburg, famous for its “beer belly” houses with swollen facades and its off-kilter buildings. The region is well known for its pilsner, but the architectural quirkiness is instead a result of its mining heritage. Next on the itinerary is the city of Lübeck, itself a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With more than 1,000 historic buildings — many of which display the city’s signature “Brick Gothic” style — it’s full of picture-book enchantments. Once you’ve seen the sights, motor on through the beautiful, rolling countryside of the region. The tour ends when you’re dropped off at your area accommodation or port.