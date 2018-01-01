Hamburg, Lüneburg, and Lübeck Private Driving Tour

Receive a comprehensive overview of Hamburg and its surrounding countryside on this private, 7-hour tour. In the morning, your driver will pick you up directly from your port or accommodation in Kiel, Travemünde, or Hamburg; you’ll spend the day exploring via a luxurious SUV. Start off by visiting some of Hamburg’s iconic landmarks. Take in the baroque splendor of St. Michael’s Church and visit the Beatles-Platz, a vinyl record-shaped public plaza devoted to the Fab Four (don’t forget that they had their big break in Hamburg in the early 1960s). From there, drive along the harbor and take in the waterside views. While snacks and beverages are provided, you can choose to stop off for an optional lunch break as well. Other Hamburg highlights you can see on the tour include the Rathaus — the city’s majestic town hall — several medieval churches, ruins dating from World War II, the city’s symphony hall, and any number of maritime sights. The city earned UNESCO World Heritage certification in 2015, so there’s never been a better time to visit. Beyond the city, this tour will also take you to the charming town of Lüneburg, famous for its “beer belly” houses with swollen facades and its off-kilter buildings. The region is well known for its pilsner, but the architectural quirkiness is instead a result of its mining heritage. Next on the itinerary is the city of Lübeck, itself a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With more than 1,000 historic buildings — many of which display the city’s signature “Brick Gothic” style — it’s full of picture-book enchantments. Once you’ve seen the sights, motor on through the beautiful, rolling countryside of the region. The tour ends when you’re dropped off at your area accommodation or port.