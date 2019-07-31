Altstadt

Altstadt, the heart of Old Hamburg, is awash with beautiful facades, soaring churches and a magnificent town hall. But it's also home to an underrated range of terrific eateries to suit a variety of budgets, as well as good shopping and some excellent bars. There aren't many places to stay here, but you'll find yourself passing through again and again.

Altstadt

  • Mahnmal St-Nikolai

    St Nikolai church was the world’s tallest building from 1874 to 1876, and it remains Hamburg’s second-tallest structure (after the TV tower). Mostly…

  • Hamburger Kunsthalle

    A treasure trove of art from the Renaissance to the present day, the Kunsthalle spans two buildings linked by an underground passage. The main building…

  • R

    Rathaus

    With its spectacular coffered ceiling, Hamburg’s baroque Rathaus is one of Europe’s most opulent, and is renowned for its Emperor’s Hall and Great Hall…

  • Chilehaus

    One of Hamburg's most beautiful buildings is the crowning gem of the new Unesco-anointed Kontorhaus District. The brown-brick 1924 Chilehaus is shaped…

  • D

    Deichstrasse

    Hamburg’s Great Fire of 1842 broke out in Deichstrasse, which features a few restored 18th-century homes, most now housing restaurants. You can get a feel…

  • C

    Chocoversum

    Who needs an excuse to fall in love with chocolate? This fun museum involves a 90-minute guided tour through the world of chocolate and even lets you…

  • D

    Deichtorhallen

    Two grandly restored brick market halls, built in 1911 and 1913 respectively, are home to high-profile special exhibitions of modern art and photography.

  • G

    Galerie Commeter

    Founded in 1821, privately run Galerie Commeter is Hamburg's oldest gallery, with a reliable offering of contemporary painting, graphics, sculpture and…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Altstadt.

