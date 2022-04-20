A land of forested hills, fertile plains and fabled fortresses, Thuringia sits at Germany’s geographic heart. With cities of genuine historical heft sitting alongside World Heritage Sites like the unforgettable Wartburg fortress, it’s a famous destination for domestic travellers. And no wonder: forever associated with immortal names such as Luther, Bach, Goethe, Schiller, Cranach, Wagner and Gropius, it can seriously claim to be one of Germany's most fertile cultural cradles.

Weimar – engine room of the German Enlightenment and birthplace of the ill-fated Weimar Republic – and nearby Erfurt, Thuringia's lively, historic and attractive capital, are must-sees on any comprehensive German itinerary, while nearby Jena has a long history of scientific and technological achievement, and remains a vibrant university town. Mühlhausen has a wonderfully preserved medieval heart, and wilderness areas such as the Hainich National Park, sprawling Thuringian Forest and the much-mythologised Kyffhäuser Mountains give this region a deserved reputation as 'the green heart of Germany'.