Erfurt, Weimar & Thuringia
A land of forested hills, fertile plains and fabled fortresses, Thuringia sits at Germany’s geographic heart. With cities of genuine historical heft sitting alongside World Heritage Sites like the unforgettable Wartburg fortress, it’s a famous destination for domestic travellers. And no wonder: forever associated with immortal names such as Luther, Bach, Goethe, Schiller, Cranach, Wagner and Gropius, it can seriously claim to be one of Germany's most fertile cultural cradles.
Weimar – engine room of the German Enlightenment and birthplace of the ill-fated Weimar Republic – and nearby Erfurt, Thuringia's lively, historic and attractive capital, are must-sees on any comprehensive German itinerary, while nearby Jena has a long history of scientific and technological achievement, and remains a vibrant university town. Mühlhausen has a wonderfully preserved medieval heart, and wilderness areas such as the Hainich National Park, sprawling Thuringian Forest and the much-mythologised Kyffhäuser Mountains give this region a deserved reputation as 'the green heart of Germany'.
Explore Erfurt, Weimar & Thuringia
- Gedenkstätte Buchenwald
- SSchloss Friedenstein
This horseshoe-shaped palace, surviving in exemplary condition as the largest early baroque palace in Germany, is a lavish, creaky-floored delight. Much…
- EErfurter Dom
Erfurt's cathedral, where Martin Luther was ordained a priest, grew over the centuries from a simple 8th-century chapel into the stately Gothic pile of…
- HHerzogin Anna Amalia Bibliothek
Assembled by Duchess Anna Amalia (1739–1807), the power (and purse) behind Weimar's classical florescence, this Unesco-listed library has been beautifully…
- GGoethe-Nationalmuseum
This is the world's leading museum on Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, Germany's literary colossus. It incorporates his home of 50 years, gifted by Duke Carl…
- ZZitadelle Petersberg
Situated on the Petersberg hill northwest of Domplatz, this 36-hectare citadel ranks among Europe’s largest and best-preserved baroque fortresses. While…
- HHerzogliches Museum
The handsome neo-Renaissance building to the south of the Schloss Friedenstein now houses many of the artistic and historical treasures amassed by the…
- SSchloss Tiefurt
Built in 1765 and developed by the younger brother of Duke Carl August, this Unesco-listed country house flowered under the ownership of Duchess Anna…
- AAugustinerkloster
It’s Luther lore galore at the monastery where the reformer lived from 1505 to 1511, where he was ordained as a monk and where he read his first Mass. You…
See
