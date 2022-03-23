A volunteer-run museum exhibiting all manner of things associated with the history of the island, from stuffed wildlife found on and around it to 19th…
East Frisian Islands
Lined up in an archipelago off the northern coast of Lower Saxony like diamonds in a tiara, the seven East Frisian Islands, with their long sandy beaches, open spaces and sea air, are both a nature-lovers’ paradise and a perfect retreat for those escaping the stresses of the world.
Trying to remember the islands' sequence, Germans – with a wink of the eye – recite the following mnemonic device: ‘Welcher Seemann liegt bei Nanni im Bett?’ (which translates rather saucily as ‘Which seaman is lying in bed with Nanni?’). The islands are (from east to west): Wangerooge, Spiekeroog, Langeoog, Baltrum, Norderney, Juist and Borkum.
Like their North Frisian cousins Sylt, Amrum and Föhr, the East Frisian Islands are part of the Wattenmeer (Wadden Sea) National Park. Along with coastal areas of the Netherlands, Germany’s Wadden Sea is a Unesco World Heritage Site.
The main tourist season here runs from mid-May to September.
Explore East Frisian Islands
- IInselmuseum
A volunteer-run museum exhibiting all manner of things associated with the history of the island, from stuffed wildlife found on and around it to 19th…
- NNationalpark-Haus-Wattenmeer
This visitor centre on the harbourfront has an interactive exhibit all about the science and ecology of Unesco World Heritage-listed Wattenmeer (Wadden…
- NNationalparkhaus
An aquarium, exhibits and short films at this national parks office explain more about the varieties of plant, bird and sea life that call the Wattenmeer …
- KKurioses Muschelmuseum
The 1st floor of the tourist office is devoted to display cases full of shells of all varieties, as well as other objects brought up from the sea: crab…
- LLighthouse
If you're feeling active, you can climb the 161 steps of Wangerooge's 39m-tall lighthouse, which dates from 1855. A small museum on site tells the history…
- BBorkumriff
This decommissioned lightship-turned-museum is anchored at Borkum and has an exhibition on the Wadden Sea National Park. Tours are available Tuesday to…
- HHeimatmuseum
To learn about the whaling era and other stages in the life of Borkum, visit this museum near the Old Lighthouse. Don't miss the giant sperm whale…
- WWater Tower
The symbol of Langeoog has a ground-floor exhibition on drinking water and an observation deck 33m above sea level upstairs. Entrance is free but…
- NNationalpark Haus-Gezeitenhaus
If you just can't stand lying on the pristine white sand a moment longer, head here to this little exhibition on wildlife and the Wattenmeer (Wadden Sea).
