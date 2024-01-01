Museum of the 3rd Dimension

Located just outside the easternmost town gate, this is an engaging place to entertain young minds, bored with the Romantic Road's twee medieval pageant. Inside there are three floors of holographic images, stereoscopes and attention-grabbing 3D imagery. The slightly inflated admission includes a pair of red-green-tinted specs.
