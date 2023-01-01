Schiffshebewerk Niederfinow

Tiny Niederfinow would be a mere blip on the map were it not for this spectacular historical ship's lift, which links the Oder River and the Oder-Havel Canal. This remarkable feat of engineering was completed in 1934 and measures 60m high, 27m wide and 94m long. Cargo barges (and tourist boats) sail into a sort of giant bath-tub, which is then raised or lowered 36m, water and all.

To accommodate larger and multiple boats, an even more massive modern ship's lift has been taking shape adjacent to the historical one. Operation might start in 2019. The old lift will remain operational for the time being.