A popular day trip from Berlin, this romantically ruined monastery near a little lake and surrounded by a lush park was built by Cistercian monks in the 13th century. It is widely considered one of the finest red-brick Gothic structures in northern Germany. The monastery was secularised in 1542 and fell into disrepair after the Thirty Years' War (1618–48). Today it hosts concerts, theatre performances and festivals.

Kloster Chorin is about 80km northeast of central Berlin and most easily reached with your own transport. By train, take the RE3 from Berlin Hauptbahnhof to Bahnhof Chorin (€8.50, 1¼ hours) and walk for 2km along a signed path. There's also a bike rental outfit at the station