Central Germany
Crucial to its culture, science, industry and history, Mitteldeutschland is Germany’s beating heart. It is studded with cities whose historical importance matches their modern vitality (Weimar, Erfurt and Kassel are just the first names on this list); ridged by low, forested mountains that loom large in German mythology; and edified by museums, cathedrals and castles without number, so it’s puzzling that such a rich destination is routinely overlooked by international visitors.
Goethe, Cranach, Schiller, Bach, Grimm, Gropius: the roll-call of German cultural giants nurtured by this region is truly astounding. And it’s easy to trace their footsteps, whether you’re wending your way along the Fairy-Tale Road, or exploring Wittenberg, where Luther lit the touchpaper to the Protestant Reformation. Add baroque palaces, strikingly preserved towns such as Goslar, Wernigerode and Quedlinburg, the wines of Saale-Unstrut and the ancient beech forests of the Kellerwald to the mix, and you have something like the ideal German destination.
See
Gedenkstätte Buchenwald
Between 1937 and 1945, hidden from Weimarers and surrounding villagers, 250,000 men, women and children were incarcerated here, some 56,500 of whom were…
See
Wartburg
When it comes to medieval castles and their importance in German history, Eisenach's Unesco-listed Wartburg dominates the landscape. This huge medieval…
See
Herkules
Erected between 1707 and 1717 by Landgrave Karl and declared a Unesco World Heritage site in 2013, the 8.25m-high copper Herkules statue stands atop a…
See
Schloss Friedenstein
This horseshoe-shaped palace, surviving in exemplary condition as the largest early baroque palace in Germany, is a lavish, creaky-floored delight. Much…
See
Altstadt
One of the joys of Marburg is simply strolling around its steeply winding medieval core. Its focal point is the Marktplatz; on the southern side is the…
See
Meisterhäuser
You’ll find the four surviving Meisterhäuser – Gropiushaus, Haus Feininger, Haus Muche/Schlemmer and Haus Kandinsky/Klee – on leafy Ebertallee, a 15…
See
Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe
Situated 6.5km west of Kassel Hauptbahnhof, and 3km west of Kassel-Wilhelmshöhe station, in the enchanting Habichtswald nature park, this spectacular 560…
See
Nationalpark Kellerwald-Edersee
Hesse's first national park encompasses the Kellerwald, one of the largest extant red-beech forests in Central Europe and a rare survivor of the last Ice…
See
Schloss Wilhelmshöhe
Erstwhile home to Kaiser Wilhelm II, Wilhelmshöhe Palace (1786–98) at the foot of Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe, today houses one of Germany’s greatest art…
