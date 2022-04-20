In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…
Bremen & the East Frisian Coast
Heading towards the northwestern edges of the country you'll find Bremen, an outward-looking, cultural and industrial capital of its own city-state enclave and a charming town that rewards urban exploration – it's a highlight of any visit to the region. Its port city Bremerhaven, further up the River Weser, offers harbourside history museums and wonderful seafood.
Other Lower Saxony towns of interest here include Worpswede, a century-old artists colony on the moors; Oldenburg and Jever, historic cities with scenic castles and old town centres; and friendly little Emden, near the Dutch border and gateway to the northern coast. If you like tidal flats, birdlife and blustery bike rides by the sea, you'll especially enjoy visiting any of the seven East Frisian Islands, which are ideally suited to slowing down the pace and immersing yourself in nature.
Explore Bremen & the East Frisian Coast
- DDenkort Bunker Valentin
In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…
- DDeutsches Auswandererhaus
This spectacular museum stands on the spot where more than 7.2 million emigrants set sail for the US, South America and Australia between 1830 and 1942,…
- KKunsthalle
For art lovers, the highlight of Bremen’s Kulturmeile (Cultural Mile) is the Kunsthalle, which presents a large permanent collection of paintings,…
- BBöttcherstrasse
The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…
- KKunsthalle
Emden’s art gallery shows off a range of big, bold canvases, focusing on 20th-century art, in its light-flooded, white-and-exposed-timber rooms. Every few…
- KKlimahaus Bremerhaven 8° Ost
This shiny, space-age museum offers a journey around the world along the longitudinal meridian 8° east, through climate zones in Switzerland, Italy, Niger…
- UUniversum Science Centre
Bremen has a strong aerospace industry, and space buffs will enjoy the eye-catching, oyster-shaped Universum Science Centre, where you can make virtual…
- SSchloss Museum Jever
An onion-shaped dome is (literally) the crowning feature of Jever’s 14th-century Schloss (palace). The town’s 18th-century Russian rulers added it to the…
- OOstfriesisches Landesmuseum
This award-winning museum has an interesting and varied collection illustrating themes of local history and life in the region. Not surprisingly, its…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Bremen & the East Frisian Coast.
See
Denkort Bunker Valentin
In 1943, the Nazis started construction of a massive concrete bunker to build submarines in. At a planned production rate of 12 subs per month it was…
See
Deutsches Auswandererhaus
This spectacular museum stands on the spot where more than 7.2 million emigrants set sail for the US, South America and Australia between 1830 and 1942,…
See
Kunsthalle
For art lovers, the highlight of Bremen’s Kulturmeile (Cultural Mile) is the Kunsthalle, which presents a large permanent collection of paintings,…
See
Böttcherstrasse
The charming medieval coopers lane was transformed into a prime example of mostly expressionist architecture in the 1920s at the instigation of coffee…
See
Kunsthalle
Emden’s art gallery shows off a range of big, bold canvases, focusing on 20th-century art, in its light-flooded, white-and-exposed-timber rooms. Every few…
See
Klimahaus Bremerhaven 8° Ost
This shiny, space-age museum offers a journey around the world along the longitudinal meridian 8° east, through climate zones in Switzerland, Italy, Niger…
See
Universum Science Centre
Bremen has a strong aerospace industry, and space buffs will enjoy the eye-catching, oyster-shaped Universum Science Centre, where you can make virtual…
See
Schloss Museum Jever
An onion-shaped dome is (literally) the crowning feature of Jever’s 14th-century Schloss (palace). The town’s 18th-century Russian rulers added it to the…
See
Ostfriesisches Landesmuseum
This award-winning museum has an interesting and varied collection illustrating themes of local history and life in the region. Not surprisingly, its…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Bremen & the East Frisian Coast
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.