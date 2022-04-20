Plonked on a hill above the centre for all to behold in wonder, the Romanesque and Gothic St Stephansmünster shelters a faded fresco cycle, Martin…
Breisach
Rising above vineyards and the Rhine, Breisach is where the Black Forest spills into Alsace. Given its geographical and cultural proximity to France, it’s little surprise that the locals share their neighbours’ passion for a good bottle of plonk.
From the cobbled streets lined with pastel-painted houses you’d never guess that 85% of the town was flattened in WWII, so successful has been the reconstruction.
- SSt Stephansmünster
- NNeuf-Brisach
Vauban’s French fortified town of Neuf-Brisach (New Breisach), a Unesco World Heritage Site, sits 4km west of Breisach. Shaped like an eight-pointed star,…
St Stephansmünster
Neuf-Brisach
