Rhine River 20 Castles Boat Tour Pass

The number of castles in the Upper Middle Rhine Valley is unique in the world, and they are the reason why this stretch of river was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site. On board the ship you can relax and watch as all these fascinating buildings pass you by. Enjoy the view from the ship of Ehrenbreitstein Fortress and Stolzenfels Castle in Koblenz, the legendary castles Cat and Mouse, the medieval Marksburg Castle, Schönburg Castle or Stahleck Castle in Bacharach. You'll also see the legendary Loreley Rock, which isn't a castle, but nevertheless a fascinating sight. To start your river excursion, check the timetable and head to any embarkation point. Your ticket allows you to board a scheduled boat at any of the river route stops where you can design your own perfectly paced Rhine River itinerary. Along the cruise, enjoy comfortable seating in a climate-controlled boat, sip on a coffee or tea from the on-board cafe (at your own expense) and catch impressive views of key riverside sites. Hop on and off wherever you’d like to explore – just don’t miss the last return boat to your starting point! Note: Ticket is not valid on special theme cruises nor cruises including gastronomic service.