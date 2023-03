The picturesque, remote mountain lakes of Toba-Varchkhili, at around 2650m altitude, are best visited on a camping trip, as they’re reached by a 33km jeep drive north from Mukhuri, followed by a 12km walk to the lakes. A natural staircase climbs to the top of Mt Tsashqibuli (3017m), 4km southeast of the first lake. Legend has it that if you disturb the water of this lake, or make a noise near it, a thunderstorm will ensue.