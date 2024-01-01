Tbilisi History Museum

The eclectic exhibits here, housed in an old caravanserai, range from models and photos to high-society and folk costumes from the 19th century, and realistic mock-ups of period craft workshops and a small restaurant. It's rather lacking in context or narrative, with no story told, but some of the displays give you a real sense of Tbilisi's past.
