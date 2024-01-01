Public Service Hall

Tbilisi

LoginSave

Nicknamed the Umbrellas, this building by Italian Massimiliano Fuksas is the biggest of a dozen Public Service Halls opened in new, contemporary buildings around Georgia by the Saakashvili government – one-stop shops for citizens to deal quickly with government bureaucracy in an open, corruption-deterring environment.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Svetitskhoveli Cathedral in Mtskheta, Georgia; Shutterstock ID 509083501; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Georgia destination page masthead and POI images

    Svetitskhoveli Cathedral

    10.86 MILES

    This extraordinary (and for its time, enormous) building dates from the 11th century, early in the golden age of Georgian church architecture. It has an…

  • Exterior of Narilka Fortress in Tbilisi.

    Narikala Fortress

    0.75 MILES

    Dominating the Old Town skyline, Narikala dates right back to the 4th century, when it was a Persian citadel. Most of the walls were built in the 8th…

  • 2A8JGD5 Georgia National Gallery. Tbilisi, Georgia

    National Gallery

    0.39 MILES

    For most visitors the highlight here is the hall of wonderful canvases by Georgia’s best-known painter Pirosmani (Niko Pirosmanashvili, 1862–1918),…

  • Photo taken in Tbilisi, Georgia

    Cable Car

    0.55 MILES

    Tbilisi's most exhilarating ride is its massively popular cable car, which swings from the south end of Rike Park high over the Mtkvari River and the Old…

  • Jvari Church

    Jvari Church

    10.36 MILES

    Visible for kilometres around on its hilltop overlooking Mtskheta from the east, Jvari is, to many Georgians, the holiest of holies. It stands where King…

  • Georgian National Museum

    Georgian National Museum

    0.38 MILES

    The major highlight of the impressive national museum is the basement Archaeological Treasury, displaying a wealth of pre-Christian gold, silver and…

  • Metekhi Church

    Metekhi Church

    0.63 MILES

    The landmark Metekhi Church, and the 1960s equestrian statue of King Vakhtang Gorgasali beside it, occupy the strategic rocky outcrop above the Metekhi…

  • Funicular

    Funicular

    0.79 MILES

    The ride up Mt Mtatsminda on the city's funicular is spectacular, as are the views from the top – and there are a couple of great places to eat or drink,…

View more attractions

Nearby Tbilisi attractions

1. Clock Tower

0.17 MILES

One of old Tbilisi's most emblematic structures is also one of its newest, a higgledy-piggledy clock tower, built by puppet master Rezo Gabriadze during a…

2. Anchiskhati Basilica

0.21 MILES

Tbilisi’s oldest surviving church is perhaps its loveliest. Built by King Gorgasali’s son Dachi in the 6th century, it's a three-nave basilica whose…

4. Presidential Palace

0.31 MILES

Georgia’s presidential palace, which is not open to visitors, was a Saakashvili-era prestige project that opened in 2009. Its ultraclassical portico is…

5. Concert Hall & Exhibition Centre

0.34 MILES

The two large tubular metallic structures at the north end of Rike Park were commissioned from Italian architect Massimiliano Fuksas during the…

6. Shalva Amiranashvili Museum of Art

0.34 MILES

This museum contains a vast wealth of icons, crosses and jewellery from all over Georgia. Sadly, it can only be entered with a guide (English available,…

7. Georgian National Museum

0.38 MILES

The major highlight of the impressive national museum is the basement Archaeological Treasury, displaying a wealth of pre-Christian gold, silver and…

8. Kashveti Church

0.38 MILES

The first church on this site is supposed to have been built in the 6th century by Davit Gareja, one of the ascetic ‘Syrian fathers’ who returned from the…