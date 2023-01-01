Sapara Monastery

Sapara has a dramatic position clinging to a cliff edge about 12km southeast of Akhaltsikhe, and rivals Vardzia as one of the most important sights in the region (and receives a fraction of Vardzia's visitors). In existence since at least the 9th century, it became the residence of the local ruling family, the Jakelis, in the 13th century. The largest of Sapara’s 12 churches, St Saba’s, with outstanding frescoes, dates from that time.

Taxis charge around 20 GEL return trip from Akhaltsikhe (or 70 GEL if combined with Vardzia).