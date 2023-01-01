Borjomi Central Park

Borjomi’s mineral water park, dating back to 1850, occupies a narrow wooded valley and includes the town's original mineral water source, Ekaterina Spring, which is straight ahead of the entrance. Most of the park is full of rather naff rides and entertainments, but if you walk about 3km upstream, you’ll find several small, spring-fed swimming pools (5 GEL) with a constant temperature of about 27°C. Bring your own swimming costume and flip-flops; towels are provided.