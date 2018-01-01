Welcome to Sighnaghi
Sighnaghi was originally developed in the 18th century by King Erekle II, partly as a refuge for the area’s populace against Lezgin and Persian attacks.
Full Day Tour in Sighnaghi Bodbe Tsinandali from Tbilisi
We will start full day tour in Kakheti region in the morning at 10:00am by picking you up centrally located Tbilisi hotels or accommodation. During this tour you can visit 3 different cities of kakheti region: Sighnaghi, Bodbe and Tsinandali. Travel duration is 1.5 hours (one way).In Sighnaghi (city of love) you can explore very beautiful renovated town, with its cultural and historical traditions. You can visit national Museum of Georgia; Painter - Niko Firosmani Museum. In Bodbe you can visit Bodbe monastery. Bodbe Monastery is a Georgian Orthodox monastic complex and the seat of the Bishops of Bodbe located 2 km from the town of Sighnaghi, Kakheti, Georgia. Originally built in the 9th century, it has been significantly remodelled, especially in the 17th century. The monastery now functions as a nunnery and is one of the major pilgrimage sites in Georgia, due to its association with St. Nino, the 4th-century female evangelist of Georgians, whose relics are shrined there.Tsinandali Palace - tour in Aleksandre Chavchavadze Museum, Walking in residence's very beautiful Garden. Wine tasting were Georgian wine brand "Tsinandali" are being produced. you can taste the wine Tsinandali at Museum's cellar.Chavchavadze constructed a new Italianate palace and built a decorative garden in 1835. It was the place where Chavchavadze frequently entertained foreign guests with music, wit, and – most especially – the fine vintages made at his estate winery (marani). Familiar with European ways, Chavchavadze built Georgia’s oldest and largest winery where he combined European and centuries-long Georgian winemaking traditions.
Georgian Wine and Dine Tour with a Visit to a 300 year Old Winery, Wine Tasting from Tbilisi
Fun fact: Georgia has been producing wine for 8,000 years, and boasts more than 500 species of vines. Seriously. So, obviously, you can’t leave Tbilisi without tasting some of that sweet, sweet nectar. Your wine tour will take you to Eastern Georgia, a region famous for its wine production — and therefore the perfect place to sample some local wines! Your drive will take you through the Gombori Pass, boasting charming, curling hills and beautiful views, then on to visit a farmer who will teach you how qvevri, the clay vessel for fermenting and storing wine under the ground, are made. The qvevri wine-making method is on UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list, and a distinct part of Georgian culture that can’t be missed. We’ll then leave the village and head out to explore the Royal Citadel and Church of Archangels in the fairy tale-like Gremi Architectural Complex. Gremi was a Silk Road town and the capital of Kakheti (Eastern Georgia) in the 16th and 17th centuries. No doubt hungry after exploring, we’ll head to a nearby village for lunch. We’ll be dining at another farmer’s house, where you will see how traditional bread is baked and the famous Georgian mtsvadi is made. This delicious lunch will be accompanied by homemade wine and brandy, and honey will be served as dessert. Be warned, though, that you’ll need to put your public speaking skills on display. Georgians love to make toasts, and we’re going to get acquainted with the Georgian tradition as our toastmaster (Tamada) leads us through the rounds. After lunch, we’ll visit an old winery where you’ll drink typical Georgian wine straight from the jar (really, the only way to drink, we say!), and learn how Georgian wine-making methods vary from the European techniques. We’ll finish it all up with a stroll through the romantic fortified town of Sighnaghi. We’ll walk along its beautiful cobbled streets, and take in stunning views of the surrounding Caucasus Mountains before returning to Tbilisi.
Full-Day Private Tour to David Gareji and Sighnaghi from Tbilisi
The tour includes 4 important cultural monuments of Kakheti region Davit Gareja Monastery complex, village Badiauri, Monastery of Bodbe and city Sighnaghi. Departure from Tbilisi early in the morning, to the direction of Gareja desert (driving distance 100km). Davit-Gareja is rock-hewn Georgian orthodox monastery complex. The complex was established in the 6th century by David, one of the thirteen Assyrian monks, who arrived in the country at the same time and preached the name of Christ. The monasteries are located in a semi-desert and consist of 19 religious buildings. The greatest monastery activitly, but after the invasions f conquerors, the complex was destroyed and robbed. However, Davit-Gareja is one of the stunning historical-cultural monuments in Georgia. Afterwards, drive to Sighnaghi 100 km away from Tbilisi. On the way short stop in village Badiauri. In this village you can see how Georgian bread is baked. From Badiauri continue your way to Bodbe. Visit one of the most famous monastery in the Georgia, Bodbe Monastery, the holy place for Georgian people, because there is buried St. Nino, who brought Christianity in Georgia in the middle of 4th century. According to legend she had healing properties. The church acquired its current shape in the 9th century. At last tourists will have an opportunity to visit Sighnaghi. Founded by the famous King Erekle II in 1772. Buildings in the city built in the style of southern Italian classicism with Georgian elements. Famous for its eponymous castle, this is included in the list of the most famous and largest forts in Georgia. The city is surrounded with high defending wall, 4 km in length. A few years ago, Sighnaghi was restored and constructed. Since then a lot of tourists have visited the city to enjoy the stunning panorama, which opens on Alazani Valley. The town’s architecture is unique with ond and the modern components. Today Sighnaghi has additional status: it is known as a “City of Love”.
8 Days Tour from Tbilisi in Georgia
Below round trip is bookable each week; any weekday of your arrival / departure will easily fit our itinerary; if your flights are in the middle of week, in this case Sunday will be a free day in Tbilisi.Sunday - Arrival Day - Meeting at the airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi; Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday – Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Okatse Canyons - 9am - Depart to Okatse Canyons natural monument in Village Gordi, which is deep and narrow ravine, in the vicinity of the river Okatse. Along the canyon could be found several waterfalls**. Drive to Tbilisi and accommodation (guests with departure from Kutaisi airport will stay one more night at Kutaisi hotel before the flight). Sunday - Departure - Check out from hotel and transfer to airport for departure.* Kutaisi airport arrival - additional fee is 20 GEL for transfer to Tbilisi hotel** Up to 4000 meters walking distance
Full Day Tour in Sighnaghi Bodbe Tsinandali from Tbilisi
8 Days Tour from Kutaisi in Georgia
Saturday - arrival day - Meeting at Kutaisi airport and transfer to a hotel in Tbilisi;Sunday - breakfast and leisure day in Tbilisi, night in a hotel in Tbilisi;Monday - Tbilisi old town walking tour - 10am - Excursion starts from Tbilisi old town, visit Sameba cathedral and via Metekhi Church and the bridge continue to Abanotubani district famous with Sulphur baths, by cable car visit Narikala Fortress, walk at Shardeni Street with lots of souvenir and gift shops; you will visit most important sights of the city: Sioni Cathedral and Anchiskhati basilica; Afterwards via Freedom square we take a stroll along Rustaveli Avenue, the main street in Tbilisi, through the parliament building tour ends at Kashveti church. Tuesday - Kakheti, the land of wine - 9am - Drive to fortified city of Sighnaghi and Bodbe Monastery. Continue to Telavi via A. Chavchavadze museum in Tsinandali. After a short walk at Telavi food market continue to famous Alaverdi cathedral, Ikalto Academy and Shuamta monastery complex; return to Tbilisi hotel via Gombori pass. Wednesday - Military Georgian Road across the Caucasus - 9am - Visit Ananuri fortress, alpine ski resort Gudauri and via Cross Pass arrival in Stephantsminda, drive up to Gergeti Trinity Church with the beautiful views of Kazbegi mountain peak and the village. Return to Tbilisi. Thursday - Mtskheta and Gori - 9am - City of Mtskheta: historical and architectural complex of Jvari, Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, Samtavro Convent. Continue visiting Uplistsikhe, Stalin's birth place and Museum in Gori. Return to Tbilisi. Friday - Kutaisi tour - 9am - Check out from Tbilisi hotel and drive to Georgia's second large city Kutaisi; excursion in the old Town, visit Bagrati Temple, historic and architectural complex of Gelati and Motsameta monastery. Check in to Kutaisi hotel. Saturday - Check out from hotel and transfer to Kutaisi airport for departure.