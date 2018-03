Welcome to Libreville

The vibrant, muscular heart of Gabon, Libreville is the largest city and home to over a third of Gabon's population. It's also a city awash in oil money: pavements, clean streets, smart restaurants and vast gated villas are the first impressions of the town. But stay a little longer and you'll easily discover Libreville's essentially African heart: crowded street markets and busy residential areas lie further back from the gleaming coastline.