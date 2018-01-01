Welcome to Villeneuve-lès-Avignon
Across the Rhône from Avignon, compact Villeneuve-lès-Avignon has monuments to rival Avignon’s but none of the crowds. Meander the cloisters of a medieval monastery, take in hilltop views from Fort St-André and lose yourself in spectacular gardens at Abbaye St-André – reason enough to visit.
Top experiences in Villeneuve-lès-Avignon
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.