Welcome to Villeneuve-lès-Avignon

Across the Rhône from Avignon, compact Villeneuve-lès-Avignon has monuments to rival Avignon’s but none of the crowds. Meander the cloisters of a medieval monastery, take in hilltop views from Fort St-André and lose yourself in spectacular gardens at Abbaye St-André – reason enough to visit.

Top experiences in Villeneuve-lès-Avignon

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for