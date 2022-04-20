Even if you're not an art lover, it is worth visiting this high-profile art museum to lose yourself in its romantic gardens.
St-Germain & Les Invalides
Literary buffs, antique collectors and fashionistas flock to this legendary part of Paris, where the former presence of writers such as Sartre, de Beauvoir and Hemingway still lingers in historic cafes, and exquisite window displays entice shoppers into tiny specialist stores and chic boutiques.
Explore St-Germain & Les Invalides
- Musée Rodin
Even if you're not an art lover, it is worth visiting this high-profile art museum to lose yourself in its romantic gardens.
- Jardin du Luxembourg
This famous inner-city oasis of formal terraces, chestnut groves and lush lawns has a special place in Parisians' hearts.
- Musée d’Orsay
Musée d’Orsay may not be quite as famous as the Louvre—though it’s located a mere 10-minute walk away—but this Left Bank museum holds its own in its…
- HHôtel des Invalides
Flanked by the 500m-long Esplanade des Invalides lawns, Hôtel des Invalides was built in the 1670s by Louis XIV to house 4000 invalides (disabled war…
- ÉÉglise St-Germain des Prés
Paris’ oldest standing church, the Romanesque St Germanus of the Fields, was built in the 11th century on the site of a 6th-century abbey and was the main…
- MMonnaie de Paris
The 18th-century royal mint, Monnaie de Paris, houses the Musée du 11 Conti, an interactive museum exploring the history of French coinage from antiquity…
- ÉÉglise St-Sulpice
In 1646 work started on the twin-towered Church of St Sulpicius, lined inside with 21 side chapels, and it took six architects 150 years to finish. It's…
- PParc Rives de Seine
A breath of fresh air, this 2.5km-long expressway-turned-riverside-promenade on the Left Bank is a favourite spot in which to run, cycle, skate, climb …
- MMusée National Eugène Delacroix
In a courtyard off a tree-shaded square, this museum is housed in the romantic artist’s home and studio at the time of his death in 1863. It contains a…
