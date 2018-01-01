Welcome to Bordeaux
Bolstered by its high-spirited university-student population and 5½ million visitors annually, La Belle Bordeaux scarcely sleeps: think barista-run coffee shops, super-food food trucks, an exceptional dining scene and more fine wine than you could ever possibly drink. Santé!
Top experiences in Bordeaux
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Magasin Général in BordeauxInternational
Seasons in BordeauxInternational
Le Petit Commerce in Saint-Pierre & Saint-PaulSeafood
Potato Head in Saint-Pierre & Saint-PaulModern French
La Tupina in Saint-Michel & Capucins-VictoireFrench
La Copa Rota in Chartrons & Bassin à FlotMexican
Bocca a bocca in Chartrons & Bassin à FlotItalian
Le Cheverus Café in Saint-Pierre & Saint-PaulBistro
Le Chapon Fin in Saint-Pierre & Saint-PaulGastronomy
Plume in Saint-Pierre & Saint-PaulFrench
Bordeaux activities
Small-Group Saint-Emilion Day Trip
Traveling by luxury, air-conditioned coach, you’ll head north from Bordeaux to the Saint-Emilion (and surrounding) wine-making region. Not only is it one of the most picturesque places in France, it's also one of the principal red wine areas of the Bordeaux wine region. The chateaux (French for 'castles') that produce the region’s famous wines are divided into distinct geographical areas, known as appellations. Your full-day tour starts with a visit to a chateau in Saint-Emilion, where you’ll enjoy a Bordeaux wine-tasting session with your knowledgeable local guide. During the tasting, learn about the dominant grapes used in the individual appellation, and how factors such as climate and soil can enhance or influence a wine’s flavor.In the hilltop village of Saint-Emilion, enjoy a 45-minute guided walking tour around its quaint and pretty streets. You’ll have time to spend at leisure in the village, so you use that opportunity to grab some lunch, admire the historic UNESCO World Heritage-designated buildings or enjoy some retail therapy in the local boutiques.Then depart Saint-Emilion and travel to a nearby wine estates, where you will enjoy 2 other wine tasting in wineries (Chateaus). You will be introduced to the art and techniques involved in the wine-making process and taken on a tour of the vat house and the cellars before returning to Bordeaux.
Medoc or St-Emilion Small-Group French Wine Tour from Bordeaux
On this small-group half-day tour, leave Bordeaux in the afternoon and relax on the scenic drive to either the Medoc or the St-Emilion wine region for a wine tasting at two different châteaux.Medoc wine tour:Drive along Medoc’s scenic Castle Road while admiring the views of famous châteaux such as Margaux, Latour or Mouton-Rothschild. Along the way, make several stops for excellent photo opportunities and listen as your knowledgeable guide gives an introduction to the Bordeaux wine region before arriving at the first château.This classified growth château - known for its high quality wine -- is one of the most prestigious châteaux in the region. Some of the châteaux you may visit are Cantenac-Brown, Paloumey, Siran or Lagrange. In the vineyard, taste one of the château’s wines before visiting the cellars to learn about the wine-making process. Then, taste more wine and enjoy some French appetizers including local cheese, fresh bread and saucisson (dried sausage).Continue to the second château, a charming family-run estate. Tour the château and its cellars before taking part in a wine workshop, where you’ll expand your knowledge of and appreciation for French wine.St-Emilion wine tour:Sit back and relax on the drive from Bordeaux to the vineyards of St-Emilion. The first stop is a classified growth château, a château that produces high quality wine. Some of the châteaux you may visit are Soutard, Grand Mayne, Pressac or Ferrand. Enjoy a glass of wine accompanied by a platter of local bread, cheese and saucisson (dried sausage). Listen as your guide explains the wine-making process and discover a little-known fact that all Bordeaux wines are blends. Next, discover the charming village of St-Emilion, featuring nearly 800 châteaux, on a guided tour. This UNESCO World Heritage Site dates back to medieval times. Then, visit a second château, a family-run estate that has been running for several generations. Wander through the vineyards while your guide explains the main varieties of wine in the region. Finish your tour with a wine workshop to learn more about French wine.
Bordeaux Vineyards Wine Tasting Half-Day Trip
Leave the hustle and bustle of Bordeaux behind you and travel out into the countryside to discover the vineyards and wineries for which the area is famous. From well-known estates in Saint-Emilion and Sauternes to family-run vineyards across the region, Bordeaux has a fascinating winemaking heritage and a strong reputation for quality. This half-day tour is ideally suited to those keen to discover the Bordeaux wine country but with limited time to spare.As the views from your coach change from urban city to rural countryside, listen as your guide goes into detail about the area’s winemaking history and traditions. Wine is believed to have been produced in the region from as far back as the 8th century and it’s an industry of which many of the locals are very proud.The tour visits two different wineries and vineyards every day (except in Saint-Emilion where only one is visited) and each one has something different to offer. Perhaps head to the beautiful Médoc territories to explore the cellars and discover the delicious wines produced there. Meet the winery owner or manager and enjoy a guided tour of the estate. Stroll the rolling hills along row after row of grape-laden vines, and admire the beautiful scenery this part of France has to offer. Enjoy two tastings along the way and gain an appreciation of the delicate fruitiness of the wines produced.After five hours exploring the Bordeaux wine country and enjoying tastings, your tour will come to an end.
Small-Group St Emilion Half-Day Trip from Bordeaux
Jump on your air-conditioned minibus and escape Bordeaux for charming St Emilion. This village – one of the most picturesque in France – dates back to the eighth century and is one of the principal red wine areas of the Bordeaux wine region.On your way to the village of St Emilion, stop at a grand cru estate and enjoy enjoy a wine-tasting and visit of the classified growth chateau.After the scenic drive to St Emilion, you’ll have a 45-minute walking tour of the pretty village. You’ll then get free time to explore this sleepy town on your own. Grab some lunch, stroll the narrow streets full of beautiful building or engage in retail therapy in the local shops. Return to Bordeaux.
Full-Day Small-Group Medoc Wine Tour from Bordeaux
This personalized small-group tour from Bordeaux takes you to one of the most renowned wine regions in the world – Médoc. In the morning, you will follow the castle road and visit some of the Médoc’s famous wineries. Your first visit and wine-tasting experience will take place in a classified growth chateau of the Margaux or St Julien appellation. Here, the wine produced is a combination of elegance and class. You will then head for Pauillac, where you will have some free time to enjoy lunch and taste some more wines.Next, you’ll enjoy your second visit and wine-tasting session in a classified growth chateau of the Pauillac or St Estephe appellation. Here, the wines are a little more flesh and concentrated, producing a more voluptuous style of wine.Finally, your tour will end at another Classified Growth Chateau for your final wine tasting of the day. During the visits, learn about the history of the different estates as well as the wine-making process. The estates visited will either be from the Classified Growth or Crus Bourgeois appellations.
Bordeaux Wine Tasting and Lunch plus St-Emilion Wine Tour
Spend the first part of your day experiencing all types of French wine in the heart of Bordeaux, followed by a trip to nearby St-Emilion for wine tours and tastings at two beautiful château wine estates.