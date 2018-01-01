Medoc or St-Emilion Small-Group French Wine Tour from Bordeaux

On this small-group half-day tour, leave Bordeaux in the afternoon and relax on the scenic drive to either the Medoc or the St-Emilion wine region for a wine tasting at two different châteaux.Medoc wine tour:Drive along Medoc’s scenic Castle Road while admiring the views of famous châteaux such as Margaux, Latour or Mouton-Rothschild. Along the way, make several stops for excellent photo opportunities and listen as your knowledgeable guide gives an introduction to the Bordeaux wine region before arriving at the first château.This classified growth château - known for its high quality wine -- is one of the most prestigious châteaux in the region. Some of the châteaux you may visit are Cantenac-Brown, Paloumey, Siran or Lagrange. In the vineyard, taste one of the château’s wines before visiting the cellars to learn about the wine-making process. Then, taste more wine and enjoy some French appetizers including local cheese, fresh bread and saucisson (dried sausage).Continue to the second château, a charming family-run estate. Tour the château and its cellars before taking part in a wine workshop, where you’ll expand your knowledge of and appreciation for French wine.St-Emilion wine tour:Sit back and relax on the drive from Bordeaux to the vineyards of St-Emilion. The first stop is a classified growth château, a château that produces high quality wine. Some of the châteaux you may visit are Soutard, Grand Mayne, Pressac or Ferrand. Enjoy a glass of wine accompanied by a platter of local bread, cheese and saucisson (dried sausage). Listen as your guide explains the wine-making process and discover a little-known fact that all Bordeaux wines are blends. Next, discover the charming village of St-Emilion, featuring nearly 800 châteaux, on a guided tour. This UNESCO World Heritage Site dates back to medieval times. Then, visit a second château, a family-run estate that has been running for several generations. Wander through the vineyards while your guide explains the main varieties of wine in the region. Finish your tour with a wine workshop to learn more about French wine.