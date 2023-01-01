Villefranche was a favourite of Jean Cocteau (1889–1963), who sought solace here in 1924 after the death of his companion Raymond Radiguet. Several years later, Cocteau convinced locals to let him paint the neglected, 14th-century Chapelle St-Pierre, which he transformed into a mirage of mystical frescoes. Scenes from St Peter’s life are interspersed with references to Cocteau's cinematic work (notably the drivers from Orpheus) and friends (Francine Weisweiller, whose Villa Santo Sospir in St-Jean-Cap-Ferrat Cocteau also decorated).