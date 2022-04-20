Villefranche's imposing citadel is worth visiting for its impressive architecture. Built by the duke of Savoy between 1554 and 1559 to defend the gulf,…
Villefranche-sur-Mer
Heaped above an idyllic harbour, this picturesque village with imposing citadel overlooks the Cap Ferrat peninsula and, thanks to its deep harbour, is a prime port of call for cruise ships. The 14th-century old town, with its tiny, evocatively named streets broken by twisting staircases and glimpses of the sea, is a delight to amble (preferably broken with a long lazy lunch on the water's edge or bijou old-town square). Especially outside of summer season, Villefranche offers a vision of small-town Mediterranean life that's totally unexpected so close to Nice.
- LLa Citadelle
Villefranche's imposing citadel is worth visiting for its impressive architecture. Built by the duke of Savoy between 1554 and 1559 to defend the gulf,…
- CChapelle St-Pierre
Villefranche was a favourite of Jean Cocteau (1889–1963), who sought solace here in 1924 after the death of his companion Raymond Radiguet. Several years…
- MMusée Volti
Displays voluptuous bronzes by Villefranche sculptor Antoniucci Volti (1915–89).
