Villefranche-sur-Mer

Heaped above an idyllic harbour, this picturesque village with imposing citadel overlooks the Cap Ferrat peninsula and, thanks to its deep harbour, is a prime port of call for cruise ships. The 14th-century old town, with its tiny, evocatively named streets broken by twisting staircases and glimpses of the sea, is a delight to amble (preferably broken with a long lazy lunch on the water's edge or bijou old-town square). Especially outside of summer season, Villefranche offers a vision of small-town Mediterranean life that's totally unexpected so close to Nice.

Explore Villefranche-sur-Mer

    La Citadelle

    Villefranche's imposing citadel is worth visiting for its impressive architecture. Built by the duke of Savoy between 1554 and 1559 to defend the gulf,…

    Chapelle St-Pierre

    Villefranche was a favourite of Jean Cocteau (1889–1963), who sought solace here in 1924 after the death of his companion Raymond Radiguet. Several years…

    Musée Volti

    Displays voluptuous bronzes by Villefranche sculptor Antoniucci Volti (1915–89).

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Villefranche-sur-Mer.

