Some 15km south of Lourdes, in the spectacular surroundings of the 11th-century Château de Beaucens, you can see one of the world’s largest collections of birds of prey. Among the taloned residents are bald eagles, fish eagles, horned owls, vultures and a collection of parrots: flying displays are held at 3.30pm and 5pm (3pm, 4.30pm and 6pm in August).