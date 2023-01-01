Musée Rabelais

La Devinière, the prosperous farm where François Rabelais (1483 or 1494–1553) – doctor, Franciscan friar, theoretician, author and all-around Renaissance man – lived for part of his childhood, inspired settings for some of his five satirical, erudite Gargantua and Pantagruel novels. Surrounded by vineyards and open farmland, the farmstead has a few exhibits on Rabelais' life and genius, including early editions of his works and an original 1951 Matisse charcoal portrait (the other four portraits are facsimiles). The English brochure is excellent.

Situated 8.5km southwest of Chinon and 1.4km northeast of the centre of Seuilly.