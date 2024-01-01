Chapelle Ste-Radegonde

Touraine

Built into a cave above and 500m east of town, this half-ruined Romanesque chapel – constructed around the tomb of a 6th-century hermit – is noteworthy for its 12th-century Royal Hunt fresco. A staircase descends to a subterranean spring associated with a pre-Christian cult. Affords panoramic views.

