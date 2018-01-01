Welcome to Amboise
Amboise activities
Loire Valley Tour from Paris: Chenonceau, Chambord, Cheverny
The largest of the Loire castles, the turreted Chambord Castle was built for King Francois 1st as a hunting lodge. The intricate stone "double helix" staircase leading up to the spires and turrets of the rooftop terrace is thought to have been designed by Leonardo da Vinci. Cheverny Castle is the most beautifully furnished of the Loire Valley castles, with a fine collection of 17th-century furniture. Herge, the Belgian creator of Tintin, based his Marlinspike Hall (Moulinsart) on Cheverny Castle. Chenonceau Chateau was built over the River Cher in traditional Renaissance style, and is known as the Chateau des Dames (the Ladies' Castle) because of the influence of the famous women who lived there. The chateau was built in 1513 by Catherine Briconnet, embellished by Diance de Poitiers and Catherine de Medicis, and saved from destruction during the Revolution by Madame Dupin. Guests traveling in Winter (November 1-March 31) also receive a typical lunch and drink. During the summer (April 1 - October 31) lunch is not included but the guide will advise on places to eat. From April 1st, you will visit 2 Castles ; Chenonceau & Chambord and you will have Wine tastings to develop your palate! Amboise will replace Chambord Castle on Mondays & Saturdays iduring Summer time 2018 Please note: On Mondays and Saturdays, the tour will visit Amboise instead of Cheverny.
Loire Valley Chateaux Tour: Chenonceau, Chambord from Paris
Enjoy a day in the French Countryside while you explore three remarkable Chateaux in the Loire Valley. Join a small group tour from Paris and spend the day marvelling at the beautiful Renaissance castles of Chenonceau, Chambord, and Amboise! Wander through the flower gardens of Chenonceau, gaze at it’s delicate arches which cross over the Cher river, and learn the extraordinary history of this Chateau which was run by woman for most of it’s existence. In the château’s cellars, you’ll enjoy 3 wines from this region (Red, Rosé & White). At Chambord you’ll marvel at the largest of the Loire valley chateaux, admire its extravagant architecture with double spiraled staircase and hundreds of stunning columns and spires which adorn the roof. Then at Amboise you’ll visit the court of King Francois 1st, the tomb of Leonardo Da Vinci, and experience the charming village attached to the Chateau! HIGHLIGHTS OF THE TOUR : - Chateau de Chenonceau: This chateau has is remarkable for its feminine history of mistresses and ex queens of france as well as it’s unique aches over the River Cher. - Exquisite French Gardens: The gardens of Chenonceau with their more than 130,000 flowerings plants and shrubs are truly stunning! - Chateau de Chambord: This Chateau is famous for its outstanding architecture with an amazing double spiral staircase and dozens of unique spires on it’s roof! - Chateau d’Amboise: This Château has known the birth of princes, the reign of Kings, and the death of the greatest Renaissance master, Leonardo Da Vinci! - Wine Tasting : At Chenonceau you’ll enjoy 3 wines from the Loire Valley region (Red, Rosé & White). - Small group: You will be in a group with no more than 8 people and your guide! So individual attention and quality time with your guide can be guaranteed. - Comfortable A/C Van: You’ll ride in a brand new, very comfortable, minivan. You can even pick up some nice souvenirs and we’ll put them in the back for you. - Live Guide: Hear an introduction to the Loire Valley region and the history of each Chateau our professional guide who will be happy to answer any questions you have. - Visual Aids: Your guide will carry old maps and and pictures that will help you to better understand the history of each castle.
2-Day Loire Valley Castles Tour from Paris
Depart from central Paris by air-conditioned coach and head through the Aquitaine countryside to the town of Blois in the Loire Valley, where the Royal Château de Blois awaits. Tour the beautiful castle with your guide and learn of the many French kings who once called it home. Enjoy free time in Amboise for lunch, then discover the spectacular Château du Clos Lucé, famous as the final residence of painter and inventor Leonardo da Vinci in the 16th century. Head on to explore the beautifully manicured Gardens of Villandry with your guide. On the second day of your tour, enjoy guided tours of Chenonceau, Cheverney and Chambord — three of the Loire Valley’s finest castles. Marvel at the blends of architectural styles you see and admire the fine arches of the Château de Chenonceau stretching across the Cher River. At the end of your castle visits, travel back to Paris by coach where your tour will conclude.
Loire Valley Castles Audio Guided Tour
Audio guided Tour from Paris to the Loire Valley in one Day. Discover some must see Castles such as Stately Cheverny, Elegant Chenonceau and Massive Chambord. This tour includes a departure by Luxury Air-conditioned Motorcoach from central located Agency at 7.15am.After driving through a gentle French Countryside with undulating hills, you will reach Cheverny before 10am. The Chateau appears untouched by the Renaissance and it has remained in the same Family: The Huraults for six Centuries. Visit during one hour at your own pace the Estate, its gardens with a wonderful display of color, its labyrinth…Chenonceau, located 30 miles away, will be the 2nd Castle to visit at your leisure. Described as the Ladies Castle; the regal refuge that owes its very existence to a list of powerful ladies such as Diane de Poitiers and Catherine de Medici (as well as others). You will be fascinated by Its Renaissance architecture and artwork by masters of the day. Its fine furniture, rare tapestries, and the ornate formal gardens will also captivate you.After lunch and around one hour drive from Chenonceau, you will explore by audio guide the Impressive structure – finest example of Renaissance French Architecture: Chambord, The retreat for French Kings especially Louis XIV! Built by Francois I left his mark on the architectural and cultural achievements of his reign. He placed his symbols, the salamander and the letter F anywhere he could: ceiling, castle-door ways... The Castle has a famous double helix staircase inspired by Leonard da Vinci, a friend of the King.An unforgettable Experience during the whole day.During Winter time (from November till the end March), lunch will be included.Return to Paris is scheduled at 8pmPlease note : on Mondays and Saturdays in summer, you will visit Amboise instead of Chambord! Also entrance to 2 castles Chenonceau & Chambord+ Wine tastings ( From April 1st 2018)
Three Top Loire Valley Castles with Lunch and Amboise Walking Tour
Early in the morning our driver will pick you up from your hotel on a comfortable minivan and you will start your tour with morning coffee and french croissants. The first castle which you visit is Chateau de Cheverney. This castle is one of the most famous castles of the Loire Valley, it boasts not only its elegant decoration but also an enviable constancy-for almost eight centuries here lived the same family-Yuro de Vibro which faithfully served the French crown. Walking along this magnificent castle, along the luxurious halls of the palace, you will be able to feel the atmosphere of those times by looking at the decoration of the noble people of that century. Surprisingly, all pieces of furniture, decorations and paintings have been preserved in excellent condition, looking at them you may think that the castle is still residential. Then you will visit the wine domain located next to the chateau, as you know Cheverney and the entire Loire Valley is famous for its delicious wines. Since the Middle Ages local wines have been supplied to all the palaces of the king. In this domain, you will taste several varieties of wine, after which we will take you on a short excursion to the city of Blois, in this ancient city we have planned for you a lunch of several French dishes which are very good with the wine of local wineries. After the lunch, you will be taken to the second, no less famous Chambord Castle, which impresses with its majesty and glory. It was for this castle that King Francis the First was ready to change the course of the Loire River to make it more special, this event could lead to great changes for the whole department. And finally there's one more castle to visit in the Loire Valley, and it's the most romantic and the most refined. Among the people, it is known as the "Castle of Ladies". He acquired this name thanks to the fact that mostly the women were living inside it including Diana de Poitiers, Katerina Medici. They tried to equip it so that it looked as elegant and beautiful as possible. Very quickly, Chateau Chenonceau turned into an architectural symbol of France, like the Eifel Tower in Paris. To date, this castle is one of the ten most beautiful castles in the world and its uniqueness lies in the fact that it was built not on the shore but over the river Cher. Cnenonceau is a castle - a bridge, a castle- a fantasy that seems to hang between heaven and water. After seeing this charming castle and captivated by its beauty, we will head to the last place of our excursion to the small town of Amboise, the glory of which spread to the whole world. It was this place that became the last haven of the great and brilliant Leonardo da Vinci. In this town we want to invite you to a cup of coffee in one of the oldest French cafes. And this will be the end of an interesting and fascinating day spent in the Loire Valley after which our driver will take you back to Paris to the doorstep of your hotel.
Loire Valley Castles Private Day Trip from Paris
Your day trip starts with hotel pickup by private vehicle for the 2-hour drive from Paris to the Loire Valley, known for its castles and wine. Start with a visit to Château de Chambord, the largest in the Loire Valley, allegedly built using a design created by Leonardo da Vinci. This extravagant structure with 360 chimneys once housed members of the French court, who would welcome the king of France when he returned from hunting. Of all the architectural wonders of Chambord, the most famous is the double-spiral staircase, the core of the building. Next, discover Château d'Amboise, a royal castle and gardens overlooking the Loire River and the blue-slate roofs of the town of the same name. The St. Hubert chapel is home to the tomb of Leonardo da Vinci, who died while a guest of the king. If you wish, you might want to enjoy a tasting of Touraine wines, from the appellation of Amboise or Montlouis (own expense). Then continue to Château de Chenonceau, known for its construction over the Cher River, where the beauty of its architecture is reflected in the water. Nicknamed the 'Château of the Ladies,' Chenonceau was a favorite among women of the French nobility. Your private day trip then ends with return to your Paris hotel.Note: On the day of your tour, it may be possible to visit a different castle instead of Amboise, to be discussed with your guide, such as Château de Cheverny, an early 17th-century private castle, richly furnished, with a beautiful park and a hundred hound dogs in their kennels. Or visit Château de Blois, a royal castle that illustrates different periods in architecture with its combination of Gothic, Renaissance, and Classical styles.