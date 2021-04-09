Le Bugue

Explore Le Bugue

  • G

    Grotte du Sorcier

    About 8km west of Les Eyzies, near the hamlet of St-Cirq, this privately owned cave features several animal engravings dating from around 15,000 BC to 17…

  • G

    Gouffre de Proumeyssac

    In high season, reserve ahead for a guided tour of this vast cave with sparkling stalactites. It has an aerial basket for viewing the cavern.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Le Bugue.

  • See

