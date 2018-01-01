Welcome to Nantes
Spirited and innovative, this artsy city on the banks of the Loire has a history of reinventing tself. It was founded by Celts around 70 BC and in AD 937 it joined the duchy of Brittany. The Edict of Nantes, a landmark royal charter guaranteeing civil rights to France's Huguenots (Protestants), was signed in Nantes by Henri IV in 1598.
By the 18th century Nantes was France's foremost port, and in the 19th century – following the abolition of slavery – it became an industrial centre; the world's first public transport service, the omnibus, began here in 1826. Shipbuilding anchored the city's economy until the late 20th century and when the shipyards relocated westwards to St-Nazaire, Nantes transformed itself into a thriving student and cultural hub.
Located 30 minutes away from the Atlantic Ocean, on the Loire Estuary, Nantes is a perfect gateway for Brittany and Loire Valley. The Sea Worlds Carousel is located on the banks of the Loire River, opposite the Jules Verne Museum. The Castle of the dukes of Brittany is a Breton monument that houses a royal palace and a modern multimedia exhibition in its history museum.
Nantes has 4G and 3G+ network coverage available.
Nantes attractions include the Château des ducs de Bretagne and the Nantes Cathedral.
Place Royale is in the heart of Nantes. The Erdre is a river in Nantes. The Cathedral and Castle are famous landmarks. The Bouffay district is a historic area.
Tour landmarks of Nantes include Commerce, Royale, and Graslin. The "Machines" of Nantes is an attraction. The Erdre is a tributary of the Loire River.